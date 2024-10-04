Boks on the beach! Inside SA rugby stars’ island vacay…and keeping up with the Kolisis [PICS]

Boks Eben Etzebeth, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe and Vincent Koch headed to the tropical island paradise of Mauritius with their families.

From left: Springboks Faf de Klerk, Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe with their families in Mauritius. Pictures: Instagram

On top of basking in the warm glow of their Rugby Championship victory, Boks Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk and Vincent Koch are soaking up the island vibes in Mauritius.

Judging by their Instagram posts, the rugby heroes are “playing ball” when it comes to spending some quality time this week with their wives and their little Bokkies at a Club Med resort.

Eben and Faf were capped as first-time fathers this year, while Cheslin and Vincent have already scored a couple of tries in the fatherhood department.

Boks on the beach…

Cheslin Kolbe

The hot-stepping Springboks wing posted a carousel of beach-perfect pics with his wife, Layla, and their three children, revealing that this is their first family getaway.

Faf de Klerk

Next up on the “gram”, was Faf de Klerk, sporting one of his signature Faffies swimming briefs, of course.

The injured Springbok scrumhalf and wife, Miné, welcomed their bouncing baby girl, Remi-Ré, in February this year and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in Mauritius.

The 32-year-old two-time World Cup winner, who joined Yokohama from Sale Sharks in 2022, was not considered for the Springboks’ Rugby Championship campaign due to a thigh injury.

When will Faf be back in action for Boks?

According to the latest update on the pocket-sized dynamo’s recovery, Faf will be ready to rumble again for the Springboks for their end-of-year Northern Hemisphere tour in November.

The Boks will play Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 November and then England in London on 16 November before finishing their season against Wales in Cardiff on 23 November.

Vincent Koch

Vincent Koch, the Springboks star prop who bears a striking resemblance to Mr Incredible from the popular Pixar movie, posted a pic with his wife Jandre and his daughter.

Eben Etzebeth

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth – who dethroned Victor Matfield as the most-capped Springbok player with Saturday’s clash against Argentina – was all smiles as he posed with his wife, singer and actress Anlia, and their adorable little baby girl.

‘Your 2 cheerleaders’

Ahead of the Los Pumas match, the Springbok lock’s proud wife and Getroud met Rugby star took to her Instagram to celebrate her husband’s achievement.

“To say I am proud would be a massive understatement! My heart is bursting! Congratulations with this phenomenal achievement husband!😍 Everyone is so proud,” she wrote.

“We love you and you are our little family’s heart! It is such an honour to walk this journey and witness everything you are doing and I truly admire all that you are… Enjoy this thrilling time in your life.. love, your 2cheerleaders!🤗.”

Most-capped milestone: Etzebeth family on the field

And then there was this feast of family feelgood on Eben’s “Big Game Day” at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. Enjoy!

Boks in the bush: Keeping up with the Kolisis

The Kolisis, on the other hand, ventured into the bush for their getaway this week. Bok captain and newly returned Sharks flanker shared a carousel of stunning videos and pictures of the family lapping up the great outdoors.

