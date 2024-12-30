‘I can’t believe I’m a MasterChef finalist’ – Dineo Ranaka after impressing judges

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has made it to the Celebrity MasterChef SA finals after impressing the judges with her restaurant-standard dish on the reality TV cooking show.

“Honestly, I’m too old for such heart attacks, but I’m so excited,” said Ranaka on the show after her name was announced as the second finalist. She will take on podcaster Seth Shezi in the final this coming weekend.

“I can’t believe I’m a MasterChef finalist,” an excited Ranaka said.

The semifinal saw Ranaka, Shezi, singer Holly Rey, and fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane vying for the two spots in the finale.

The celebs were tasked with rearing a three-ensemble dish, with each element representing the three judges; Zola Nene, Justine Drake, and Katlego Mlambo.

Shezi, who triumphed, said he didn’t see the win coming. “Everyone got such great critiques and no one seemed to have struggled,” said Shezi.

Ranaka and Shezi will be vying for the coveted title of Mzansi’s “Celebrity MasterChef” and R1 million in prizemoney. Half of the money will be shared with a charity of their choice.

Dineo impresses the judges

In the semifinal episode, the challenge was to create French-trimmed lamb with pistachio, herb crust, sorghum risotto, miso, and romesco sauce. It was intentionally designed to display the four contenders’ understanding of flavour, colour, texture and presentation.

The curveball was a vegetable side dish that they had to prepare, which was put there to show the competitors’ abilities to layer flavours and to see how they can think on their feet.

The challenge demonstrated the four contestants’ adeptness at balancing the components of a protein, starch, vegetable, and sauce.

“We thought that your flavours were really divine, you showed great skill in seasoning and a lot of technique. It was a shame that your lamb was slightly undercooked,” Nene told Ranaka.

“For somebody who’s never cooked lamb like this, I think you did a good job. The risk of overcooking it is a worse mistake than undercooking it. So you only needed literally another two minutes in the oven and a little more setting time and it would’ve been perfect.”

Ranaka, however, wasn’t satisfied.

“Hearing all three judges say that the lamb is good and that I [prepared] it to restaurant standard, this is good. But am I satisfied? No, because I wanted it to be perfect.”

Should Ranaka win in the final, she will donate the other half of her winnings to the charity People Opposing Women Abuse.

