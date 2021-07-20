‘Genes stronger than a club wristband’: Ice-T looks just like his daughter

Kaunda Selisho

Fans all over the world have kept the jokes coming in after realising just how much five-year-old Chanel Marrow looks like her famous dad Ice-T.



Chanel is the child that the Law & Order star had with his wife, reality TV star Coco Austin.

Coco recently posted a string of images to her Instagram, showing off her leggings, and added a picture of herself holding Chanel at the end.

Her Instagram comments were immediately flooded with comments about how much she looks like her father, Ice-T.

“Ice-T don’t need no paternity test,” commented @range_rover_tec while @smoodycrawford added: “That kid look just like her daddy.”

Someone then took a screenshot of the image and posted it on Twitter where users let loose with the jokes.

Ice T genes stronger than a club wrist band https://t.co/sEcclIWzCW— KYLE ???????? (@thekillakay_) July 19, 2021

Ice T daughter looks more like Ice T than Ice T looks like Ice T… #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/xs03JRacYZ— Eden (@eden97486954) July 19, 2021

Ice T daughter: In the preschool justice system childish based offenses are considered especially heinous.

In NY City the dedicated preschoolers who investigate these vicious childish crimes are members of an elite squad known as the Preschool Victims Unit These are their stories pic.twitter.com/rsYdvabL3A— Dave R Johnsen #ICantBreathe #SayHisName (@RealDaveRJ) July 19, 2021

Ice T was in his laboratory cloning him self like: pic.twitter.com/q7x4QoTGS0— They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) July 19, 2021

Ice T daughter is gonna be auditioning for Law and Order Preschool. pic.twitter.com/m2qNl4XGxl— drewlynn0125 (@drewlynn0125) July 19, 2021

Born, Tracy Lauren Marrow, Ice-T is an American rapper, actor, songwriter and producer.

He began his career as a rapper in the 1980s.

He got his start as an actor during that same era by playing small parts in films Breakin’ and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo and Rappin’.

Ice-T’s biggest role came in the form of police detective Scotty Appleton in 1991’s New Jack City.

Over the years, he continued to appear in small roles in TV series and other films.

It wasn’t until the year 2000 that Ice-T began playing his most iconic role as NYPD detective/sergeant Odafin Tutuola on the NBC police drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

He and his wife also starred in a reality television show titled Ice Loves Coco, which ran for three seasons between 2011-2013 on E!.

In 2018, he began hosting the true-crime documentary, In Ice Cold Blood, on America’s Oxygen channel. As of 2020, the show was in its third season.

Had a great time in Concert this weekend, but SVU starts filming Season 23 this Friday! The Hustle don’t stop… Ever ???? @WolfEnt #SVU23 pic.twitter.com/IkoEh5SDQc— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 20, 2021