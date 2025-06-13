Playing Dad: How film speaks to fathers’ desires and struggles of fatherhood

The short film 'Playing Dad' was officially released on Heartlines’ YouTube channel on Friday, just in time for Father’s Day.

The newly released film Playing Dad was inspired by the needs identified by the Fathers Matter project research and community engagement, says project coordinator Lereko Mfono.

“Many men want to be involved in the lives of their children but don’t always know how and worry they might lose respect by leaning into constructive playtime,” Mfono said.

Obstacles for fathers

Father Matters, an initiative of Heartlines, the Centre for Values Promotion, is a campaign that harnesses the power of storytelling to support the positive and active role of fathers and men in the lives of children.

The report by Fathers Matter highlighted an essential barrier to dads’ engagement with their children – the lack of parenting skills.

The State of South Africa’s Fathers 2024 report and Heartlines’ Fathers Matter research found that more than 60% of children are growing up without their biological father in the home.

However, many are raised by father figures, including uncles, grandfathers, older brothers, or male role models in the community.

The research found that four common factors driving father absence were economic pressure, harmful cultural norms, rigid gender roles and the lack of support and parenting knowledge.

“Due to many factors, including societal perceptions of the role of fatherhood, there is a lack of knowledge of how to be a positive, engaging, practical father,” Mfono said.

Playing Dad film

Playing Dad was officially released on Heartlines’ YouTube page on Friday, just in time for Father’s Day. It is a story about a father navigating the complexities of fatherhood.

In the short film, leading actor Vincent Mahlape plays the character of Mpendulo, a carpenter who suddenly finds himself in charge of his young son, Ndumiso.

As Mpendulo fumbles his way through snack times and storybooks, he discovers that play isn’t just for kids, it’s the glue that binds fathers and sons.

In 2006, Heartlines launched a campaign called “8 weeks, eight values-one national conversation” through eight television dramas broadcast on SABC.

Mahlape says, like many South Africans, he grew up watching those impactful stories. “I grew up watching Heartlines films – we all did,” he says. “I particularly remember Hopeville.”

Playing Dad was Mahlape’s first time playing opposite a child on set and he says it’s been a highlight for him.

He is a father to a nine-year-old son and shares that he learnt a lot from the character of Mpendulo and about what fathering means through the eyes of a child.

“It’s not about just providing for your child’s needs. A simple body adjustment – like going down to a child’s level – makes so much of a difference in how they receive your message when you speak to them,” he says

“Being a father is more than having a baby. The little stuff means a lot more to a child than you ever think. Like playing – it looks small, but it means a lot. It helps them open up to you, and it teaches you about yourself.”

