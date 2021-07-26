Heartbroken RHOD’s LaConco lays father to rest

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The reality star and businesswoman Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco had a difficult weekend as she laid her father to rest.

The Real Housewives of Durban reality star and former fiancee of Jacob Zuma released videos speaking at her father’s funeral, saying this has been a difficult year.

Just weeks after fighting Covid, she got a call that her father was ill and now with his passing, this has left her heartbroken.

“Holding my mom’s hand I said we shall conquer together like always. Yet again God came through for us and sent off Tato with dignity. He is resting, God I’m grateful for the precious last hours we had with him.”

Yesterday we laid my mother’s rib, a daddy to me and granddad-ukwelusa mate of my son to rest.

His Grace is sufficient, konke kuyadlula… pic.twitter.com/d4BYGSDEPR— Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) July 25, 2021

LaConco also shared how a Zuma family member showed their support during this difficult time, by driving all the way from Nkandla to be with her.

“Dear MaMhlungu. Thank you for driving from Nkandla to come to comfort us. I’ve received so many well wishes messages and calls but nothing matches your hug and holding my hand yesterday.”

Dear MaMhlungu

Thank you for driving from Nkandla to come comfort us.I’ve received so many well wishes messages and calls but nothing matches your hug and holding my hand yesterday. Presence of a loved is so impactful during times like these. It’s been years of sisterhood nawe???????? pic.twitter.com/bP8X4swPx3— Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) July 25, 2021

On the same weekend was the airing of RHOD’s on Mzansi Magic. First appearing on ShowMax in March, the masses have finally been able to catch up since June.

The reunion aired on Sunday, and LaConco relationship status at the time with Zuma was still being questioned.

As the ladies went down memory lane to revisit the most talked about moments of the show. From mending friendships to tackling tribalism, the group of five women, Ayanda Ncwane, Kgomotso Ndungane, Laconco, Sorisha Naidoo and Nonku Williams, did not hold back.

The biggest talking point was Laconco, after host Phat Joe asked about her relationship status with the former president, she completely dodged the question.

The audience was not happy with her evading questions about their relationship, particularly as she agreed to join a reality show about parts of their private lives.

In June, LaConco did hint that her relationship with Zuma was over.

Kanti why did Laconco come to this show? She has too many restrictions #realhousewivesofdurban pic.twitter.com/qNgEXPJN1Z— Mphoentle Motsie (@mphoopoppss) July 25, 2021

One thing about Laconco she'll dodge your question ????????????like a proper politician. Need her skill #realhousewivesofdurban— Ghesus (@Thapelo_Malope) July 25, 2021

LaConco didn’t enter this show to be talking about her marriage. She entered this show so that we get to know her and support her business as a person and not instantly judge her because of her marriage . #realhousewivesofdurban— Philile Hlongwana ❤️ (@Philile29029949) July 25, 2021

