For the nostalgia: Where is Ricki Lake?

This is as nostalgic as it gets for millennials (born between 1981-1996) as many of them are proud to say they remember the Ricki Lake show.

A tweet went viral on Wednesday of a picture of Ricki Lake, suggesting people were old if they watched this iconic talk show during their childhood.

Ricki Lake premiered in 1993 and would run until 2004, a daytime show targeted at teenagers and young adults -at the time known as Generation X.

The talk show was ahead of its time as Lake would discuss LGBTQIA matters, single parenting, mixed-race couples, racism, and also revealed family secrets.

During this era, the show aired on e.tv, with many kids well under the age of 18 tuning in after school. Well, millennials took the jab in the tweet well.

So where is Ricki Lake now?

The actress has opened up about her battle with hair loss. In 2020, the 52-year-old filmmaker revealed she had been silently suffering from hair loss for almost three decades and said she didn’t speak out about her battle sooner because she was “afraid” of what people might think.

Speaking on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Lake said:” I never had thick hair to begin with. Any hair loss I would see in the shower was traumatising. Yea [sic] it was my secret, I wouldn’t even tell my boyfriend. I didn’t want him touching my hair.”

Lake says she reached a point where she wanted to take “matters into her own hands” by deciding to cut it all off.

“I needed to be transparent with my audience…I feel like I have come into my own through this journey and at the end of the day, my hair grew back which is something I didn’t expect.”

When she put her story out there, she wanted other women to be comfortable in sharing.

Lake, recently engaged and a mother of two sons, is currently working with a hair company that helps with her hair regrowth.