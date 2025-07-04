Lifestyle

WATCH: Faf de Klerk shows off his baking skills as Faffies turns one

Lineo Lesemane

4 July 2025

Faffies was officially launched in June last year, just a day before Youth Day.

Faf de Klerk and his business partners baking a cake. Pictures: Instagram/screenshot

Springbok rugby star Faf de Klerk is proving he’s just as game in the kitchen as he is on the field as he celebrates the first anniversary of his swimwear brand, Faffies.

Although his swimwear marked its first anniversary last month, De Klerk took to Instagram on Thursday to share how he and his team decided to celebrate, by baking their own Faffies birthday cake.

In the video, De Klerk is wearing his Faffies swimwear as he joins the team in whipping up the celebratory cake.

“It’s an exciting week for Faffies and we decided to bake our own cake for our one-year anniversary. We’ll let you be the judge of it,” he wrote in the caption.

The birth of Faffies

Faffies was founded by De Klerk alongside his brother-in-law, Luan van Niekerk, and international model Nikita du Toit.

The brand officially launched in June last year, just a day before Youth Day.

According to information on the brand’s website, the idea was inspired by Faf’s bold and recognisable persona, both on and off the field.

A standout moment that helped inspire the brand was De Klerk’s encounter with Prince Harry after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, during which he was photographed wearing nothing but a South African flag Speedo.

“Luan, the visionary brother-in-law, turned his love for sport and our country into a brand. Nikita’s fashion and industry experience then brought our collective vision to vibrant life,” he wrote.

