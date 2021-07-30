PICS: The Kolisis reunited after isolation period

Lerato Maimela

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi and her cubs have finally reunited with her husband and professional rugby player, Siya Kolisi, after being cooped up in isolation for over a week.

Rachel and the kids made their way to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where they would meet up with the Springboks captain.

In accordance to the Covid-19 regulations, Rachel had to head into isolation upon arrival with the kids, and spent just over a week in a hotel room to ensure that if any of them did catch the coronavirus while travelling, then they would not transmit it to Siya or any of his teammates.

Mama Kolisi had taken to social media to share a series of pictures which showed the situation that she was under in isolation with all the children, and asked that her followers pray for her and the family to get through their isolation period.

“Isolation station – We’re hoping to join Dada sooooon. Pray for us,” she wrote on the post’s caption.

After the Kolisis successfully completed their isolation period, Siya took to social media to post a picture of himself with his children and wife, finally reunited at what seems to be the place where Siya has been staying.

“Finally we are all together again. Afikile amaGqwashu,” said Siya.

Siya also later posted an adorable picture on his Instagram page of himself giving his two youngest children, Keziah and Nicholas, a bath.

Here are some behind the scenes pictures of what went down in the isolation station:

