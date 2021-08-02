Shona Ferguson to be laid to rest on Wednesday

CItizen Reporter

The family of the late Actor and Producer Shona Ferguson has released the details for his burial.

The family released a statement on Monday through its spokesperson Thato Matuka.

It said that Shona would be laid to his final resting place on Wednesday (04 August 2021) in a private ceremony attended only by family members.

“Details of a memorial service will be communicated at a later stage once all the necessary arrangements have been finalised,” reads the statement.

Shona died on Friday afternoon at age 47 after what was initially assumed to be symptoms of a heart condition.

“Mr, Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media. We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss, and respect their space during this time,” said the Ferguson Foundation in a statement.

Connie Ferguson, the wife of the late Shona Ferguson, penned a final farewell to her husband and shared it with her over 3 million Instagram followers and almost 2 million Facebook followers on Saturday evening.



“This day, 20 years ago (31 July 2001), was the day God brought you into my life, and we haven’t looked back since! Ours is a once in a lifetime kind of love,” wrote Connie.

She then reminisced over the 20 years they enjoyed together before revealing that her husband died while in the process of doing something so romantic; planning celebrations for their 20th wedding anniversary.

“I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” added Connie.

“I miss you, I love you, and I will never forget you,” she concluded before promising that they would meet again one day.

Daughters speak for the first time since his passing

Shona’s daughters also broke their silence on the news of their father’s passing on Friday afternoon.

Prior to the news being confirmed by a reliable source, fans took to social media to decry the fact that the announcement was made by someone other than the Ferguson family.



Lesedi Mastunyane-Ferguson (the eldest of Connie and Shona Ferguson’s daughters) shared the sentiment and tweeted:

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



RE: SHONA FERGUSON pic.twitter.com/56kUnKY6Qv— FERGUSON FILMS (@Ferguson_Films) July 30, 2021

Their youngest daughter, Alicia, took to her Instagram to share her feelings about her dad, whom she resembled.

“Words can not express how I’m feeling right now. My worst fear became a reality. You fought your fight dad, and I’m so proud of you for making it this far,” wrote Alicia.

“Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me my doppelgänger???? You made a promise to me that you’ll always be there when I need you, so I believe you will always be there even in spirit,” she added.

Additional report by Kaunda Selisho