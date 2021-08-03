Celebs publicly support Mohale after abuse claims against Somizi

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There are a few well-known faces that have shared their opinion on the Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale Motaung abuse allegations. One of them is Jackie Phamotse, who says she is “sickened” by the silence in the queer community.

Mohale made various claims that were reportedly leaked to Sunday World, detailing alleged violence and abuse within their relationship.

It has been a few days since the storm and Phamotse has a question: where are all the “activists” to support Mohale? And why aren’t people publicly calling out Somizi since the claims emerged?

#IBelieveMohale The silence of the #LGBTQ community is sickening!!!! So you all are not activists anymore because the perpetrator is a celebrity? So your faves are untouchable? What does this community really stand for? So your just going to let Mohale fall? — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) August 2, 2021

Earlier in the week, the Bare author said Mohale shouldn’t be “scared anymore” as he could not be bullied any longer.

“We hear you! We have been seeing your pain, your sad eyes tell a story. Fight for your life back! And f*** it! You deserve half of everything! Yes, I said it! But fix yourself first!”

She added that Mohale wasn’t the only one who knew “the truth”.

In one alleged incident, Somizi was said to have threatened Mohale with a knife three weeks into their marriage.

He also alleged that Mhlongo once broke his ribs in 2020, adding that Somizi tried to run his car off the road during yet another violent dispute.

You are the only one that knows the truth, you were young! But you took a chance and here we are! Now you need to fight, you need to save your soul. Don’t think you are alone. Look into your self and find strength, seek courage from God. When you ready I’ll be waiting to help.— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) August 1, 2021

Other than Phamotse, Mohale has been receiving support from other fellow celebrities and activists.

Radio personality Penny Lebyane said she was “sad” to hear about Mohale’s situation and as an ally of the LGBTQIA community, she was breaking her silence.

“I am really saddened by our hypocrisy and that #WomensMonth again is about addressing #GBV [gender-based violence]. Let’s do better,” she tweeted.

The looking away???? or adding fuel to the fire especially with the young an impressionable is harmful behavior it has to stop. I am really saddened by our hypocrisy & that #WomensMonth again is about addressing #GBV Let’s do better. #MeToo #AmINEXT #IBelieveHer #IBelieveMohale— PennyLebyane????TheOneAndOnly (@PennyLebyane) August 3, 2021

Award-winning artist Amanda Black said she believed Mohale, while actress Nokuthula Mavuso said Mohale had every right to speak out, adding that the timing wasn’t important.

Other celebrities close to the estranged couple have remained mum, while Somizi consults with his legal team over what steps he can take forward.

I believe Mohale.— , (@AmandaBlackSA) August 3, 2021