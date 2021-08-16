Tributes pour in for late TV producer Msizi Nkosi

Lerato Maimela

The family of former Ukhozi FM producer Msizi Nkosi has released a statement on social media announcing that the producer passed away over the weekend due to a fatal car accident.

“It is with great sadness to inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved and admired brother, friend and colleague, Mr Msizi Edgar Nkosi,” said the statement.

The television and radio producer turned his life around after struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse for many years.

After months of medical attention, Nkosi was left with a physical disability, and he typed his debut novel, I’m A Different Mess Than I Was Yesterday, with just one finger.

His debut novel journeys through Nkosi’s early promise during his childhood that was shattered by family tragedy that pushed him into the direction of booze, drugs and sex.

Despite his unfortunate upbringing, he managed to become a very successful producer of some of the most prominent TV shows in South Africa.

The media personality produced television shows such as 3Talk with Noeleen, Khumbul’ekhaya, Take 5, Daily Thetha and Zola7.

Nkosi made headlines back in 2016 after he was fired from Ukhozi FM for apparently promoting his debut novel rather than fulfilling his duties at the radio station.

Tributes have been pouring in all over social media for the creative, and many have voiced how Nkosi’s life and brilliance had changed their own lives.

The details of the memorial service and funeral are still unknown.

Here is what some people on Twitter had to say about Nkosi

#RIPMsiziNkosi I made sure to always go onto your timeline for a good laugh and great insight. Right in the middle of a production that I know was gonna get us talking-you had to go????



But life…????— _Nokwanda_ (@NokwandaTema) August 16, 2021

One of the best creatives to have ever existed ! You were awesome ❤️ #RIPMsiziNkosi— Khumo (@Khumology) August 16, 2021

The sad irony of this message you wrote for me is that now there is no more hope…Fare thee well my friend, you fought a good fight #RIPMsiziNkosi pic.twitter.com/wdxjAKSm9g— Mrs Messi ???? (@JacintaNgobese) August 16, 2021

Death ????????what a lovely gentleman. May his soul rest in peace and may the good Lord give comfort to his children, family, colleagues & friends during this time and beyond. #RIPMsiziNkosi— Nokx (@Soyo_nxuma) August 16, 2021

Rest easy King, through your exceptional writing you have touched too many lives #RIPMsiziNkosi pic.twitter.com/cfodj8uD6g— born2rock (@Born2rocku) August 16, 2021

Go well homie,some of us observed your wisdom from a distance.Harding is truly proud of the person you were.'Till we meet again #RIPMsiziNkosi pic.twitter.com/nfuFxlzZe8— The Gupta (@DisaneSabelo) August 16, 2021

#RIPMsiziNkosi



I can imagine abo size 34 bayakhala ngawe. Thank you for inking our adventures in your book (still embarrassed my mom had to read that about me)



Makhaya from a little known place (Harding) to carving an unforgettable mark in a tough industry,You did it your way pic.twitter.com/vFnyI5BPDf— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) August 16, 2021

My early days on TV were as a weekly contributor to Take 5 on @Official_SABC1. I met and worked with stars of the industry there, including one producer I used to travel with after work – one I grew to admire and respect#RIPMsiziNkosi pic.twitter.com/X4oS9yI5aA— #AfricaIsOpenForBusiness #AfricaBouncesBack (@VictorAfrica) August 16, 2021

Today I kept going on Facebook to check if you have posted anything yet because by now you should have at least posted your second post for the day, akukholakali. Kodwa uJumbo uthi #WenaNkosiUyazi #RIPMsiziNkosi pic.twitter.com/Wjv9opbCNn— Thandeka Mageba (@NDEKA_ME) August 16, 2021

With great sadness, I opened the web and saw these news. He really lived to the fullest. This quote came to mind: I'm the one that's got to die when it's time for me to die, so let me live my life the way I want to. – Jimi Hendrix. #RIPMsiziNkosi pic.twitter.com/ABNxkigyV5— Zinhle P Ngiba (@inspiredwomansa) August 16, 2021

#RIPMsiziNkosi we truly living in borrowed time????????????. Lala uphumule bhuti . U were an inspiration to many to have accomplished so much at such a young age. Rest well king. pic.twitter.com/h926uj5Wdq— uGeeU ❤ (@Gu2H20) August 16, 2021

#RIPMsiziNkosi, in life you NEED just one friend who will be brutally honest with you. Msizi was that guy. Nothing personal but you know if you got a view from him good or bad it's genuine. It's not coming from a place of hate. Sense of humor galore. I will miss you dawg. pic.twitter.com/XCWPmAVm8t— RIP Msizi Nkosi (@sbo_fokol) August 16, 2021