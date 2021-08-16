Celebs And Viral
Celebs And Viral
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
16 Aug 2021
1:21 pm

Tributes pour in for late TV producer Msizi Nkosi

Lerato Maimela

Msizi Nkosi produced prominent SA television shows such as '3Talk with Noeleen' and 'Khumbul'ekhaya'.

The late Msizi Nkosi. Picture: Facebook

The family of former Ukhozi FM producer Msizi Nkosi has released a statement on social media announcing that the producer passed away over the weekend due to a fatal car accident.

“It is with great sadness to inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved and admired brother, friend and colleague, Mr Msizi Edgar Nkosi,” said the statement.

The television and radio producer turned his life around after struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse for many years.

After months of medical attention, Nkosi was left with a physical disability, and he typed his debut novel, I’m A Different Mess Than I Was Yesterday, with just one finger.

His debut novel journeys through Nkosi’s early promise during his childhood that was shattered by family tragedy that pushed him into the direction of booze, drugs and sex.

Despite his unfortunate upbringing, he managed to become a very successful producer of some of the most prominent TV shows in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Ex-Ukhozi FM radio personality Msizi Nkosi dies in car crash

The media personality produced television shows such as 3Talk with Noeleen, Khumbul’ekhaya, Take 5, Daily Thetha and Zola7.

Nkosi made headlines back in 2016 after he was fired from Ukhozi FM for apparently promoting his debut novel rather than fulfilling his duties at the radio station.

Tributes have been pouring in all over social media for the creative, and many have voiced how Nkosi’s life and brilliance had changed their own lives.

The details of the memorial service and funeral are still unknown.

Here is what some people on Twitter had to say about Nkosi

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COURTS

Alleged SA riots instigator, Ngizwe Mchunu, granted R2,000 bail
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Ngizwe Mchunu’s appearance at Durban police station anxiously awaited
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

National Association of Broadcasters to help community radio stations rebuild
1 month ago
1 month ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Sammy T, Andy Maqondwana, MaBlerh new voices on Kaya FM's weekend slots
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COURTS

Alleged SA riots instigator, Ngizwe Mchunu, granted R2,000 bail
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Ngizwe Mchunu’s appearance at Durban police station anxiously awaited
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

National Association of Broadcasters to help community radio stations rebuild
1 month ago
1 month ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Sammy T, Andy Maqondwana, MaBlerh new voices on Kaya FM's weekend slots
2 months ago
2 months ago