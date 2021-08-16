Tributes pour in for late TV producer Msizi Nkosi

The family of former Ukhozi FM producer Msizi Nkosi has released a statement on social media announcing that the producer passed away over the weekend due to a fatal car accident.
“It is with great sadness to inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved and admired brother, friend and colleague, Mr Msizi Edgar Nkosi,” said the statement.
The television and radio producer turned his life around after struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse for many years.
After months of medical attention, Nkosi was left with a physical disability, and he typed his debut novel, I’m A Different Mess Than I Was Yesterday, with just one finger.
His debut novel journeys through Nkosi’s early promise during his childhood that was shattered by family tragedy that pushed him into the direction of booze, drugs and sex.
Despite his unfortunate upbringing, he managed to become a very successful producer of some of the most prominent TV shows in South Africa.
The media personality produced television shows such as 3Talk with Noeleen, Khumbul’ekhaya, Take 5, Daily Thetha and Zola7.
Nkosi made headlines back in 2016 after he was fired from Ukhozi FM for apparently promoting his debut novel rather than fulfilling his duties at the radio station.
Tributes have been pouring in all over social media for the creative, and many have voiced how Nkosi’s life and brilliance had changed their own lives.
The details of the memorial service and funeral are still unknown.