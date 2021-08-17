Who is Thuli Phongolo dating? A round-up of her rumoured baes

Kaunda Selisho

Actress Thuli Phongolo is one of the hottest faces (and bodies) in the game.

That is one of the main reasons that she has erroneously been linked to so many famous men.

Over the years, rumours have flown about Phongolo dating everyone from Eric Macheru to Duduzane Zuma.

This despite the fact that Phongolo has never officially been linked to anyone.



Onscreen, however, she has played the romantic interest to characters such as Jackson Bogatsu (Shona Ferguson) from Rockville, Thabang Manaka (Warren Masemola) from The Republic and Smanga Moroka (Moopi Mothibeli) from Generations: The Legacy.

While we may have no idea what that list looks like in her real life, we take a look at all the men that fans have assumed Phongolo is dating.

Eric Macheru

According to ZAlebs, Phongolo – who starred in Generations: The Legacy at the time – was spotted with Skeem Saam’s Eric Macheru wearing matching T-shirts at an event back in 2017.

The rumours quickly died down but not before gaining some serious traction online.

Bongani Murdah

Her link to Black Motion’s Bongani Mohosana has been the most believable thus far, after the pair’s photos from a safari getaway were compared a few months after her rumoured links to Macheru.



Neither party ever confirmed nor denied the romance and Mohosana has since started dating DJ Zinhle.

Raphael Griffiths

Imbewu: The Seed actor Raphael Griffiths is another man that Phongolo is rumoured to have dated. According to Drum Magazine, she and Griffiths had an on-again, off-again romance plagued by drama.

Raphael Griffiths and Thuli Phongolo. Picture: Twitter

Duduzane Zuma

The actress was linked to presidential hopeful Zuma sometime last year after she posted a video featuring the local smash hit Imali Eningi by Big Zulu featuring Intaba Yase Dubai.



Zuma most famously trended around the same time for sharing a video of himself walking to the same song.

They both denied the rumours.

Black Coffee

It is unclear where the rumour that Phongolo is dating Black Coffee came from but it gained traction in 2018.

Why are people trying to cause a rift between Black Coffee and Mbali saying that Thuli Phongolo is his side chick? Stop it guys. ????????— KGOTHATSO (@troublekay28_dj) April 15, 2018

How did ya’ll conclude Black Coffee is cheating with Thuli Phongolo?— IG: (@Tshegoo_) April 15, 2018

Guuuuys!!! Megozi.



Go view Thuli Phongolo’s insta story then view Black Coffee…



Go di vibes nyana there— Keabie M (@keabemodise) April 14, 2018

This particular rumours were not addressed by either party.

Master KG

Phongolo seems to have grown tired of keeping quiet about these rumours regarding her dating life as she recently took to Twitter to shut down rumours that she was dating Master KG.

Apparently, I’m dating MasterKG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me! ????— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 15, 2021

Social media users accused the actress of being “shady” by asking people to “respect her” after assuming that her choice of words was a slight against Master KG. The Jerusalema hitmaker also addressed this, saying that there was nothing wrong with how Phongolo chose to phrase her denial.

She also addressed rumours that Bongani had dumped her for DJ Zinhle.

I can’t help but laugh at this JOKE! ???? To make things clear, such a thing NEVER occurred. This is why I’ve chosen to rectify silly rumours! Don’t amuse yourself with lies! ????— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 16, 2021

Phongolo keeps her public persona all about the business so we highly doubt that we’ll ever find out who has her heart. However, one thing remains true; fans are watching her love life closely.