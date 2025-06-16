Black Coffee foundation raises R500 000 for Eastern Cape flood victims

Here's how you can assist the Black Coffee Foundation to help those affected by the flooding in the Eastern Cape

The Black Coffee Foundation were among the first to help flood victims in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied/ Black Coffee Foundation @FoundationByBC

SA-born international superstar DJ Black Coffee has come to the aid of flood victims in the Eastern Cape.

At least 88 people have died following devastating weather and flooding in the province. Rescuers claim that around 10 000 people have been displaced, and 3 000 homes damaged or destroyed. At least 1 500 have been relocated to temporary shelters in community halls and other structures.

The musician’s foundation, the Black Coffee Foundation, has been on the frontline since the first evacuations, handing out food, clothing, and toiletries to those who lost everything in the floods.

“The pain and loss in Mthatha weigh heavily on us all. We send heartfelt condolences to families grieving loved ones. Our relief efforts continue, providing essentials to those affected — your kindness makes this possible,” it said.

By Saturday, it had raised R500,000 in donations for families affected by the floods in Mthatha.

WATCH: The foundation’s relief efforts in Mthatha

We walked with Mthatha again.



Starting in Link, ending in Trako, Slovo — we brought essentials and left with stories that remind us why this matters. The impact of the floods hasn’t faded. Neither should the support. pic.twitter.com/RYhaUwTH3Z June 16, 2025

Yesterday, we set up soup kitchens at Decolin Hall and Northcrest Hall, serving warm soup and bread to members of the Mthatha community affected by the recent floods.



Thank you to everyone who lent a hand, a heart, or simply showed up. pic.twitter.com/11RPGKmyUX — Black Coffee Foundation (@FoundationByBC) June 12, 2025

Yesterday we walked with Mthatha again.



Starting in Link, ending in Trako, Slovo – we brought essentials and left with stories that remind us why this matters. The impact of the floods hasn’t faded. Neither should the support.🤎 pic.twitter.com/8lxFjvdfT1 — Black Coffee Foundation (@FoundationByBC) June 15, 2025

How you can help

The foundation last week said the most urgent need was for:

Blankets

Warm clothing

Non-perishable food

Toiletries

Sanitary items

Baby supplies

Those willing can donate to the foundation’s bank account.

Banking details:

Black Coffee Foundation

First National Bank (FNB)

Account number: 62922110812

Speaking to 947, Black Coffee called the flooding a “tragedy” and said it was humbling to see people give the little they had to help others.

“It has been nice to see people donate. Many of them don’t have much. They are donating R20 or R50.”

He called for SA to unite and support those affected.

“This is where we need each other. We need all the help we can get.”

