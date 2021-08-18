‘In loving memory of our king’: Shona Ferguson’s legacy lives on

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Late actor and TV producer Shona Ferguson’s legacy continues through Ferguson Films, the company he co-founded his wife Connie.

The star’s Instagram account has evolved into the film and TV production company’s account by promoting some of their shows.

The account’s bio now reads: “In loving memory of our KING Shona Ferguson. TO LIVE, TO LOVE, TO LEAVE A LEGACY GLORY TO GOD. #theSHOgoeson #keeprisingfergusonfilms.”

On Tuesday, a sneak peek video of what viewers could expect this week in The Queen on Mzansi Magic was shared.

Shona and Connie started Ferguson Films in 2010.

It has produced award-winning shows such as The Wild on M-Net, The Herd on Mzansi Magic, The Queen and Rockville.

Shona passed away on 31 July due to Covid-19 complications at Milpark Hospital. He battled the virus for about a month, with numerous reports suggesting he was being treated for a heart condition, which the family later denied.

Shona was known for playing roles such as Detective Maake (The Queen), Jackson “JB” Bogatsu on Rockville and Simon “Vader” Masire on Netflix’s The Kings of Jo’Burg.

Connie recently shared a touching picture of Shona laying on a carpet, something they use to do every Sunday.

She wrote “#soulmate”, accompanied by a Bible quote.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed. In his heart, a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.

“PROVERBS 16:3-9. Reading this today hit different. Marinate on it for a while and determine what it’s saying to you today.”