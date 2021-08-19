‘A newly healed woman’: Enhle Mbali to tell all

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa may finally put to bed the constant speculation and drama between herself and estranged husband DJ Black Coffee (Nkosinathi Maphumulo) in a new sit down interview.

The star is sharing cryptic videos promoting the interview, titled Voice, Simply live, Simply Love, Simply Enhle. The interview was conducted by the actor’s production company, Enhle Productions and recorded by Pitch Films.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Enhle is seen comfortably seated on a couch at her home as she discusses many aspects of her life. The purpose of the sit-down interview is likely intended to change the narrative about her and was shot for women’s month.

Screenshots of headlines appear momentarily throughout the recording. They show persistent questions that people want to know regarding what exactly led to the breakdown of her marriage with Black Coffee.

Enhle says after all the rumours, alleged cheating, and the timeline of their divorce, she is no rock.

“I am a flower that needs to be watered but I am watering this flower, as a newly single mother, as a newly healed woman,” she says in the video.

ALSO READ: Is a truce brewing between Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee?

The actress appears to also dismiss rumours on social media this week, that suggested she may be reconnecting with her ex.

Watch

Voice, Simply live, Simply Love, Simply Enhle

It is unclear where this tell-all will air or when.

In another video, Enhle’s children appear playing in the room and appear at ease around the cameras.

It also gives a glimpse of Enhle describing her passion for acting, childhood and her rise to fame.

Appearing in many TV shows locally over the years, she has dreams of Hollywood and has revealed some of the stars she would love to work with.

“I would love to share the stage, the camera or whatever it is with Meryl Streep and just because I have a small crush on him, Will Smith.”

Enhle says her journey of healing has reached the stage where the dark times have passed and there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel, saying “that is when the magic starts.”

“So to us beautiful flowers… we are no longer imbokodo (rock) but we are the women who fight as delicate as we are and come out as beautiful.”

The Citizen has reached out to Enhle’s representative for further comment, Tlhogi Ngwato said the series will go live on Instagram in August.