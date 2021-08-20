Makhadzi realises her dream: Four houses before the age of 25

Musician and entertainer Makhadzi is celebrating an amazing accomplishment.
At the tender age of 25, the star says she has been able to acquire four homes for her family.
She made the revelation in a recent social media post celebrating the purchase of her first official home.
“The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” tweeted the star.
She went on to reveal that she had chosen to build homes for her grandmother and her parents before getting her own.
Makhadzi got her mom and dad their own separate homes due to the fact that they are separated.
She followed up her tweets by congratulating herself and revealing the sacrifices she made to realise her dream.
“When you pray and work hard, everything is possible,” concluded Makhadzi.
Her post has received a lot of engagement from people who are happy for her, a far cry from the vitriol and abuse she is often subjected to by social media users.
She also confirmed that she has new music on the way and expects her label to release the single off her upcoming album, Africa Queen, sometime next week.
Makhadzi will also be hosting a live listening session to give fans a taste of what to expect when her album officially drops.
If her meteoric rise to success is anything to go by, she may be buying a few more properties before she hits the big 3-0.
