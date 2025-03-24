Makhadzi appeals for donations for Nsuku after missing out on R2m ‘BBMzansi’ grand prize — Over R100k raised for Uyanda

The Big Brother Mzansi 2025 winner was announced this past Sunday.

Award-winning musician Makhadzi has called on fans to contribute to Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) 2025’s top five contestant, Nsuku, following Sweet Guluva’s victory in the competition’s grand finale.

Sweet Guluva was crowned the winner on Sunday, securing the R2 million grand prize.

Makhadzi’s appeal for Nsuku

Makhadzi, who has been rallying behind Nsuku throughout the competition, took to social media to urge her followers to help with donations.

She said Nsuku needs therapy after spending time away from her loved ones.

“She really needs anything we have for her therapy. Staying in that house without family, friends, and a phone is no child’s play,” Makhadzi added.

Nsuku’s team also shared a statement on her social media platforms, thanking her supporters and urging them to continue their support through donations.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist her with life after the show.

“Your love has been truly heartwarming, and although Nsuku didn’t win the show, this is just the beginning of her journey.

“To continue supporting her, we have opened a GoFundMe account to help her outside the house,” the statement read.

So far, only $86 (R1,561.24) of the $20,000 (R363,190.63) target has been raised.

More than R100k donated for Uyanda

Meanwhile, more than R100,000 has already been raised for another BBMzansi contestant, Uyanda.

The fundraising efforts for Uyanda were initiated by social media influencer Mandisi Ntshangase, who had previously started a similar campaign for actress Brenda Ngxoli, which also garnered over R100 000 in donations.

Uyanda’s team has since taken to his social media platforms to express gratitude to Mandisi and fans for their support.

