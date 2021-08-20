Celebs And Viral
Charles Cilliers
1 minute read
20 Aug 2021
4:06 pm

WATCH: Sho Madjozi flinches and then cheers after getting her jab

Charles Cilliers

The popular rapper decided to put her best shoulder forward and arm herself with antibodies.

Sho Madjozi gets her Covid vaccine. Picture: Twitter/Sho Madjozi

Popular rapper Sho Madjozi was among the first young people in South Africa to get her Covid-19 vaccination on Friday morning after government lowered the qualifying age to 18.

Many other over-18s flocked to Covid vaccination sites today, demonstrating an initial reaction that would have pleased healthcare authorities amid concerns that the vaccination drive has been losing steam.

The delta variant has surprisingly been infecting and affecting younger people worldwide, underlining the fact that the coronavirus is not just a problem for the old and people with comorbidities. The condition of long Covid can also affect anyone, regardless of their health status and age.

There have been mounting concerns that South Africans have been too hesitant to immunise, with one survey finding that nearly half of white people don’t want to get jabbed, while as many as 75% of black South Africans are more amenable to the idea.

So far, nearly 10 million shots have been administered in South Africa, meaning the country has passed the 20% mark for adults who have received at least one dose.

Sho Madjozi shared on social media that she had shown up at the Power FM vaccine site in Houghton on Friday to see if she could get a shot.

She flinched a bit \when the dose was administered, but it was over in seconds. Then she asked, almost surprised: “And that’s it?” before laughing and cheering.

The rapper had long promised her legions of fans that she would be getting the vaccine as soon as she could, and she made good on it, as well as being a role model to other South Africans.

Watch the short clip below.

