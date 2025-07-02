Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Double beckoning for Peter at Vaal and Greeff at Fairview

Picture of Jack Milner

By Jack Milner

2 minute read

2 July 2025

05:42 pm

Paris Fun looked good when coming back from a short break and tried over 1400m on the Turffontein Standside track.

Double beckoning for Peter at Vaal and Greeff at Fairview

Picture: iStock

Trainer Tony Peter could provide punters with a decent double at the Vaal on Thursday where they send out Paris Fun in Race 1 and Deal Maker in Race 6.

Paris Fun lines up in a Work Riders Maiden Handicap for fillies and mares over the straight 1400m and looks a cut above her opposition.

The two-year-old daughter of Futura has only raced three times, not showing much in her first two over shorter, but then looked a different proposition when coming back from a short break and tried over 1400m on the Turffontein Standside track where she finished a 2.30-length third behind Schipole.

The winner did not really frank the form in her next start but this is not a very strong field and Paris Fun has the most room for improvement. In addition, she will also have top work rider Phenisile Mongqawa in the irons.

Deal Maker is a three-year-old UK-bred filly who will be having her first run in the country, when she lines up in Race 6, a MR 72 Handicap over 1000m, and despite taking on the colts, assistant trainer Paul Peter believes she will be hard to beat.

“She’s a very nice filly and she has amazing gate speed. On her work, I think she has the ability to put away this field,” said Peter. Gavin Lerena will take the ride.

NOW READ: Numbers add up to Eight On Eighteen for Durban July

Read more on these topics

horseracing

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics FF Plus claims White House officials want ANC to publicly denounce ‘Kill the Boer’ chant
News Mbenenge commented on everyone’s outfits, not just Mengo’s, says former secretary
News City Power to replace maintenance fleet with electric vehicles
Education Pretoria Girls High principal found guilty of misconduct
Opinion When crying racism becomes dangerous

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp