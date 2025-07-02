Double beckoning for Peter at Vaal and Greeff at Fairview

Paris Fun looked good when coming back from a short break and tried over 1400m on the Turffontein Standside track.

Trainer Tony Peter could provide punters with a decent double at the Vaal on Thursday where they send out Paris Fun in Race 1 and Deal Maker in Race 6.

Paris Fun lines up in a Work Riders Maiden Handicap for fillies and mares over the straight 1400m and looks a cut above her opposition.

The two-year-old daughter of Futura has only raced three times, not showing much in her first two over shorter, but then looked a different proposition when coming back from a short break and tried over 1400m on the Turffontein Standside track where she finished a 2.30-length third behind Schipole.

The winner did not really frank the form in her next start but this is not a very strong field and Paris Fun has the most room for improvement. In addition, she will also have top work rider Phenisile Mongqawa in the irons.

Deal Maker is a three-year-old UK-bred filly who will be having her first run in the country, when she lines up in Race 6, a MR 72 Handicap over 1000m, and despite taking on the colts, assistant trainer Paul Peter believes she will be hard to beat.

“She’s a very nice filly and she has amazing gate speed. On her work, I think she has the ability to put away this field,” said Peter. Gavin Lerena will take the ride.

