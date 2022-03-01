‘Real Housewives of Durban’ star Annie celebrates 30th birthday in star-studded bash

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Mthembu pulled out all the stops for the celebration she held as she entered her thirties. The reality star celebrated with famous friends too.

Known for her sharp tongue, her spicy humour and cheeky personality, the Real Housewife recently turned 30 and her party was attended by fellow cast members Sorisha Naidoo, Londie London and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza.

Themed “Mrs Annbitions Dirty 30” which leaned towards a 1920s aesthetic, Annie was dressed in a pink Nonkosi Collection corset dress with detailed feathers on top and at the bottom of the dress.

The Real Housewives of Durban star styled it with a short blond wig, a pink oversized kimono and completed her look with silver accessories (drop earrings, a purse and shoes).

Real Housewives of Durban star Anne Mthembu turns 30. Picture: Instagram

“First and foremost, I want to say thank you to God for bringing me into another year.

“Then I want to say thank you to ‘The Mayor’ [husband, Kgolo Mthembu] who planned surprise after surprise after surprise and made my 30th birthday weekend absolutely amazing. And then last but not least everyone who prayed for me, sent messages, sent gifts, those who called and those who came to turn up with me! Thank you so much for taking the time and your kindness,” Annie wrote on Instagram.

“For me, 30 is about accepting yourself for who you are; knowing who you are and using that knowledge to build your legacy. RichBxtchEnergy is about hard work, dedication and building an empire,” she added.

Sorisha and Londie were more than happy to attend, but there was a surprise appearance by social media sensation Lasizwe. It is unclear if Annie’s birthday party will feature in the new season or in the next season, and if Lasizwe will make an appearance on the show.

For fans, another talking point is why other Real Housewives of Durban stars, Laconco, Jojo and Nonku Williams were not in attendance.

Lasizwe did several photo ops with the other housewives, as he was pictured with Sorisha and former cast member Kgomotso Ndungane.

Busiswa was the musical performer for the birthday party, as Lasizwe set the dance floor alight with his moves.

Kgomosto Ndungane, Lasizwe and Sorisha Naidoo attend Annie’s 30th. Picture: Instagram