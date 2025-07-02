MaBlerh returns to host Real Housewives of Durban reunion for third time — promises ‘no stone will be left unturned’

MaBlerh is the first African to host multiple reunions in The Real Housewives franchise.

Broadcaster MaBlerh was announced as the host of this year’s The Real Housewives of Durban reunion for the third year in a row. Picture: Supplied

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, they say.

“This year, I’m making sure that no stone is left unturned,” MaBlerh said.

The reunion is from the fifth season of the popular reality show, which broke the internet and became the number-one trending topic in South Africa, with several cast members sitting atop the trend list.

MaBlerh says he’s been closely tracking viewers’ tweets and comments, and plans to bring their questions and concerns to the reunion.

“I’m there to represent the viewers. I’ve seen the tweets, I’ve read the comments and concerns – and trust me, everything will be addressed,” he shared.

“People have been asking the same questions week after week. I hear them. And I’m going to ask those same questions in that reunion chair.”

Real name Mthokozisi Cele, MaBlerh is the first African to host multiple reunions in The Real Housewives franchise, including The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (Season 1) and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (Season 3).

“Being back for the third time is an honour I don’t take lightly. It’s a big job that requires sensitivity, because these ladies are opening up and sharing their lives with us, so some of the topics are deeply personal.”

Accountability

The Kaya FM on-air personality said he would prioritise accountability and not push for dramatic scenes in the reunion.

“Accountability is key. This is not just about drama for the sake of entertainment, it’s about honesty, clarity, and sometimes even healing.”

“Everyone needs to be held accountable for what they’ve said and done, so we can reach real resolution.” The Season 5 finale of The Real Housewives of Durban dropped on 13 June 2025.

After an eventful and dramatic season, the ladies had their final dinner during their trip to Mauritius, where they sat down and addressed some of the unresolved tensions between them.

Nonku’s anonymous letter

From old wounds to fresh betrayals, it was an emotionally charged evening that had everyone talking.

The dinner took a turn when someone handed Nonku an anonymous letter, prompting her to leave the table, which left viewers with plenty of unanswered questions.

The contents of the letter have not been revealed, and fans have been speculating ever since about who wrote it and what their intentions were.

The fallout was immediate, and tensions escalated as the episode came to a close, setting the stage for a reunion that promises to deliver serious confrontation and, hopefully, some closure.

“The show has a lot of loyal viewers, and I intend to step in and represent all of their views. They have burning questions that need answers,” said MaBlerh.

Showmax will air the reunion in two parts, on 4 July and 11 July 2025.

