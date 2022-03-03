Enhle Mbali celebrates her birthday in her birthday suit

Kaunda Selisho

Actress and entrepreneur Enhle Mbali marked her 34th birthday by posing in her birthday suit, in a sultry black and white image shared on social media.

She reflected on her life and shared her gratitude for the fact that her “spirit chose the path it did.”

“Not an easy one but a great one nonetheless. Today I woke up the happiest, most peaceful, beautiful, sexiest, healthiest and fullest I’ve ever been. Thanks for the journey father God! And another year of life,” she added.

Fellow celebrities Lorna Maseko, Pearl Modiadie, Celeste Ntuli, Mabatho Montsho, Salamina Mosese and more wished Enhle Mbali happy birthday in the comments section of her post.

Her celebration comes just two weeks after her son Anesu turned 11.

Enhle Mbali marked his birthday with a video montage on her Instagram page.

Since news of her divorce made headlines over a year ago, Enhle Mbali has been focused on healing from the hurt of the breakdown of her marriage while sharpening her craft as an actress.

Since reprising her role on the Ferguson Films production, Rockville, she has also starred in Showmax’s Sesotho romcom, Safe Bet.

In the film, Enhle Mbali plays the lead role of Pearl, the most sought after attorney in the country.

However, her success comes at the cost of her love life.

“When her boyfriend dumps her just as the Christmas family gathering looms, Pearl’s increasingly impatient mother drags her to church for some divine intervention. She receives a life-changing prophecy about who she’ll find her happily ever after with: a man with the surname Dlamini. But will Pearl follow her heart or the prophecy?”

She stars alongside Jerry Mofokeng’s son, actor and musician Lerato Makhetha (Isidingo) as well as Cedric Fourie (Skeem Saam, Durban Gen) and SAFTA winner Charmaine Mtinta (Scandal!, Yizo Yizo).

Safe Bet is directed by Weldun Media executive producer Kgosana Monchusi, who won awards at the Silicon Valley African Film Festival and Jozi Film Festival for his short film Opus, and was nominated for a 2020 SAFTA for The Big Secret Season two.