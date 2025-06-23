Beaded tribute: Artist gifts Thabo Mbeki a 77 558-bead portrait for his birthday

The portrait depicts a young Thabo Mbeki and was crafted entirely from beads — 77,558 of them, to be exact, by artist Lindiwe Hlatshwayo.

Artist Lindiwe Hlatshwayo took more than 700 hours to create the handcrafted bead portrait of Mbeki. Picture: @Powerfm987/X

After working on a Thabo Mbeki portrait for three months, dedicating more than 700 hours of her time, artist Lindiwe Hlatshwayo presented the former president with a handcrafted bead portrait for his birthday.

“We hope this portrait serves as a lasting reminder of the impact you’ve made,” said artist Hlatshwayo in her brief speech before revealing the portrait to loud cheers on Sunday.

The portrait is a photo of a younger Mbeki, which was made solely from beads — 77,558 to be exact. Hlawtwayo said it wasn’t just a portrait, but a symbol.

“Each bead represents the countless lives touched, the inspiration given and the legacy created by Mr Thabo Mbeki. This isn’t just a picture, it’s a symbol,” said Hlawtwayo.

“It’s unique, vibrant and unforgettable,” just like Mbeki she said.

The portrait was unveiled at the end of the night of Mbeki’s 83rd birthday on Sunday evening at the Joburg Theatre, hosted by radio station Power FM.

Hlatshwayo is the artist behind Beads by Lindiwe, where she creates customary portraits similar to the one gifted to Mbeki.

Mbeki’s love for art

Although the theatre was filled with politicians and dignitaries, there was a presence of art—a display of Mbeki’s appreciation for it.

In 2023, during his 81st birthday celebrations, Mbeki shared an intimate moment with young saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane.

After cutting the birthday cake, Mbeki gave the first piece to Sikhakhane.

This was after Sikhakhane made mention of how jazz and politics were in tandem in the fight against apartheid during his set, which the former president quoted when he made his speech.

“We’ve lost sight of the role of the arts in terms of the formation of the nation. That we see music just as entertainment, so you stand up and jive and all of that. As we heard from the saxophonist who was saying that it would be a mistake to separate jazz from the politics of this country,” Mbeki said at the time.

“We have to attend to this matter, of bringing back the arts as part of the making of the nation.”

Simphiwe Dana took the song "Malaika" to the next level tonight! Mama Miriam Makeba is definitely smiling. pic.twitter.com/VHCDao6mye — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) June 22, 2025

At the celebrations on Sunday, singer Simphiwe Dana mesmerised guests through song. In his address, Mbeki described the Zandisile singer as a “revolutionary militant.”

Dana was part of a group that travelled with Mbeki to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for his 15th Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture.

