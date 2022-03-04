WATCH LIVE: Riky Rick special tribute

Citizen Reporter

The special tribute of rapper Riky Rick is set to get underway at Sandton Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg this morning.

Attendance to the event was capped to a limited number of people, and those who wanted to attend had to register to get access to the web tickets. The registration and tickets quickly sold out.

The tribute is set to get underway from 10am.

Live stream Riky Rick’s special tribute:

Friends and family of the late Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado gathered at Riky Rick’s funeral at the Bryanston Catholic Church in Johannesburg on Tuesday, dressed in all white to lay the late rapper to rest after his passing last week.

Riky Rick died on 23 February after taking his own life. Many public figures and fans have since spoken out about mental health and the high rates of male suicides.

While reading his obituary, friend Ntokozo Dladla revealed that Riky was named Rikhado after the ‘I Love You Daddy’ singer Ricardo, due to the fact that his parents had loved the song.

“Rikhado was addicted to loving people,” added Dladla.

A visible heartbroken friend and business partner, Sheldon Tatchell of Legends Barbershop shared how he was the one to give Riky his last haircut.

Sheldon spoke about how the loss was “too much” and vowed to carry on Riky Rick’s legacy.

Friends also gushed about how “the fame never changed him,” adding that Riky remained loving and supportive even as he gained worldwide fame.

Speaking as the parental figures in Riky’s life, Louisa Zondo and Kumi Naidoo began by thanking everyone for their understanding and support during this difficult time.

Born Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado on 20 July 1987, Riky Rick was a rapper, songwriter, singer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer.

He was known as a family man who nurtured and developed young musical talent, which is what rapper Riky Rick’s family believe he will be remembered for.