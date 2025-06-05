Celebs And Viral

WATCH LIVE: Presley Chweneyagae’s memorial service at State Theatre

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

1 minute read

5 June 2025

09:47 am

Friends and industry colleagues based in Gauteng are expected to attend the memorial.

The second of two memorial services for Oscar-winning actor Presley will be held on Thursday at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

The award-winning actor passed away last week at the age of 40.

Friend and former Generations actor Rantebeng Makapan was one of the speakers at another memorial service for the star earlier this week in the North West.

Referring to Chweneyagae by his local nickname, Tobetsa, Makapan said the late actor was a people’s person who would have wanted to be celebrated and not mourned.

“He did too many things for us to come here and just cry for him.”

ALSO SEE: Presley Chweneyagae: Mourners gathered at Mmabatho like they did in 2018 for HHP

