AKA and Nadia Nakia confirm what everyone’s known for months

Months of online rumours that rappers AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and Nadia Nakai Kandava are dating, have finally been confirmed.

The couple confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official on Friday.

Previously there was no conclusive proof of their relationship, but fans and followers of the rappers gathered their own information, which led them to believe that they might be a couple.

AKA posted a boomerang video of Nadia sitting on his lap and the two sharing a kiss. He and Nadia shared the same video and captioned it: “MEGA 2 MEGA.”

The two have played coy about their relationship status since December 2021, after fans put two and two together while they were vacation in the same place during the festive season.

But the clues seemed to align in February when the Bragga rapper, Nadia, shared a picture bonding and spending some time with an adorable Boston terrier that looked exactly like AKA’s dog, King Louie the 13th Forbes.

She also posted a video on her Instagram story, Nadia was heard telling Louie that he is starting to become obsessed with her, and the dog was even seen grabbing Nadia’s arm when she tried to pull away from him.

This is AKA’s first public relationship since the passing of his fiancee Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe, in April 2021.

Neticitizens discussed how AKA has shown his public affection for all the women he’s dated in the past, including Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle.

Can't wait for the fire love song AKA is gonna drop dedicated to Nadia. pic.twitter.com/8pOO3vatM1— Maxed_Out (@Max_SMMO) March 4, 2022

One thing about AKA, he loves openly and display affection. He is not scared to explore his relationships freely. He did it with Bonang, Zinhle and now with Nadia— Makhaya (@MulaudziBT) March 4, 2022

The moment I saw this chemistry… I knew it something was going to go down at point..

Nadia AKA pic.twitter.com/aFNhja8wFB— Francis FNEEZY (@JustLiamLeeds) March 4, 2022

Kiernan and Nadia should be left alone. These are two adults trying to live their best lives under circumstances. If anything, we must be all aware by now that life is too short and we don't have much time as we must've thought. "U-Bragga ungowethu! Siyavuma!"— The Iron Duke (Unruly) ???????????? (@ScelonG) March 4, 2022

Nadia’s previous relationship was with American rapper Vic Mensa.

The two worked on a song called Practice from her debut studio album Nadia Naked II. The former couple was first snapped on vacation in Ghana in January last year but split up months later.