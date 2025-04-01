Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Nadia Nakai unwinds in Lagos after album launch [PICS]

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

10 minute read

1 Apr 2025

04:12 pm

Nadia is living her best life in Nigeria.

Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai in Nigeria. Picture: Instagram/@nadianakai

Rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai is taking a break in Lagos, Nigeria, following the successful launch of her latest album.

This week, the Naaa Mean hitmaker has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram.

From the beautiful ‘Kaly experience’ at the Kaly Rooftop Restaurant & Bar Lounge to some nighttime fun in Lagos, Nadia is living her best life.

She also shared other stunning pictures of herself wearing gorgeous pink lingerie with a pink knit swim dress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

ALSO READ: From DJ Maphorisa to NIDZ: New music releases you can’t miss

Nadia Nakai: ‘It’s a project of finding myself’

On 14 March, Nadia released her highly anticipated album titled Braggacy.

The album, dedicated to her late boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has since reached over a million streams on online streaming platforms.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

Braggacy is Nadia’s second album in six years. A few days ago, during her interview on Metro FM, the award-winning rapper said the album is a project of healing.

“It’s a project of finding myself, of perseverance and celebrating women. The overall feeling of this album is spirituality, but what I was embodying in my head was Winnie Mandela,” she added.

Nadia explained that she wanted to be as powerful and strong as Winnie, the late Nelson Mandela’s second wife and anti-apartheid activist.

“I felt like I just wanted to be as headstrong as her and persevere through hard times as resilient as her.

“It took me two and a half years to work on this album, and you can hear how it flows in the album and how I completely transcend from the way I felt with grief and pain and being angry, to finding myself and getting closer to who I was before the past two and a half years… It was therapeutic.”

NOW READ: MaMkhize’s Masterclass: life lessons, financial woes, and fans shouting ‘Pay back the money!’

Share this article

Read more on these topics

music Nadia Nakai

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Mbalula says VAT increase is ‘not permanent’, budget deal ‘close’
Weather Severe weather warning for areas just outside of Gauteng
News ‘Misleading narrative’ – ANC Youth League explains unpaid hotel bill
News Judge wishes ex-cop ‘good luck’ and jails her for life
Politics Budget compromise close but ANC and DA leaders ‘will pay down the line’

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp