Nadia Nakai unwinds in Lagos after album launch [PICS]

Nadia is living her best life in Nigeria.

Rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai is taking a break in Lagos, Nigeria, following the successful launch of her latest album.

This week, the Naaa Mean hitmaker has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram.

From the beautiful ‘Kaly experience’ at the Kaly Rooftop Restaurant & Bar Lounge to some nighttime fun in Lagos, Nadia is living her best life.

She also shared other stunning pictures of herself wearing gorgeous pink lingerie with a pink knit swim dress.

Nadia Nakai: ‘It’s a project of finding myself’

On 14 March, Nadia released her highly anticipated album titled Braggacy.

The album, dedicated to her late boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has since reached over a million streams on online streaming platforms.

Braggacy is Nadia’s second album in six years. A few days ago, during her interview on Metro FM, the award-winning rapper said the album is a project of healing.

“It’s a project of finding myself, of perseverance and celebrating women. The overall feeling of this album is spirituality, but what I was embodying in my head was Winnie Mandela,” she added.

Nadia explained that she wanted to be as powerful and strong as Winnie, the late Nelson Mandela’s second wife and anti-apartheid activist.

“I felt like I just wanted to be as headstrong as her and persevere through hard times as resilient as her.

“It took me two and a half years to work on this album, and you can hear how it flows in the album and how I completely transcend from the way I felt with grief and pain and being angry, to finding myself and getting closer to who I was before the past two and a half years… It was therapeutic.”

