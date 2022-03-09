Zola7 warns public against believing rumours on social media after leaked video

Kaunda Selisho

Renewed concern for veteran South African musician Bonginkosi “Zola7” Dlamini has prompted the star to issue a cryptic statement in response to a leaked video of him looking gaunt.

“Don’t believe everything you see on social media,” the star wrote on his Facebook page which, at the time of writing, had over 600,000 followers.

Earlier this week, a video featuring Zola7 sitting and talking to people while smoking was shared to social media, along with claims he was epileptic and in serious need of medication and financial assistance.

The video immediately sparked outrage among people who believed it was wrong to not only record him in such a state, but to post the video online.

Calls were made for donations in order to get Zola7 the medical care he reportedly requires, and to cover whatever other expenses he may have.

Activist Tumi Sole of the Country Duty initiative even stepped in and vowed to get in contact with Zola7 to help where necessary.

That why everyone is claiming that no one is there for him coz those they see visiting him are showing off. Zola said to the podcast n chill he is sick but he has people who are there for him I am sure other do support him they don't bring cameras. Uzoyinqoba lempi— Spirit being (@Spiritbeing14) March 8, 2022

By Tuesday evening, Sole had tracked down Zola’s and his wife’s contact details, and said he would contact him on Wednesday to find out what was going on and what assistance was needed.

Sole said he would share updates publicly via his Twitter account.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Zola 7’s personal assistant Siki Kunene said the musician is fine.

“The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He’s got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it,” Kunene told the publication.

In related news, Pearl Thusi found herself trending for her contribution to the conversation about Zola’s plight.

“If we can lose a legend like Zola7 [right] now, celebrities will all be acting up acting clever like they used to cook pap for him. No one is lifting him up now during [a] difficult situation,” commented popular faceless account @RealMrumaDrive.

“The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky,” replied Thusi.

She was immediately met with backlash and called all sorts of names for her comment.

Social media users even claimed Thusi had remained friends with known abusers.