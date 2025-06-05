Event organiser demands over R80k refund after Pearl Thusi no-show

Pearl Thusi said she was unable to attend the 'Weekend in the East' festival, where she was scheduled to appear, due to 'intense and unforeseen circumstances'.

Namibian event organiser Ludgerus Amushila is reportedly demanding a full refund of N$86,406 (R86,406) from Pearl Thusi’s management, Africa Creative Agency (ACA).

This comes after Pearl failed to attend the Weekend in the East festival last week.

The event was held at AM Ludgerus Boutique Estate in Rundu, Namibia, on Saturday, 31 May.

According to The Namibian, Amushila stated that the refund amount includes a N$40,000 booking fee deposit, N$19,346 for flight tickets, N$8,360 for visas, and N$18,700 for vehicle rental — a total amount that was spent specifically on Pearl’s participation.

Amushila told the publication that all communication and transactions were handled through ACA, not directly with Pearl.

“They confirmed the booking, received payment, and arranged logistics.

“Now that there’s a breach, they’re passing us on to a lawyer we were never introduced to during the process.”

The Citizen has reached out to Africa Creative Agency for comment, but no response had been received at the time of publication. This article will be updated when the agency responds.

Meanwhile, The Namibian reported that ACA’s Yvette Gayle said the agency is not liable to pay the refund.

“As a talent agency acting solely in a representative capacity, we are not a party to our clients’ contractual obligations nor guarantors of their performance…

“Our role is limited to facilitating bookings, negotiating terms, and collecting payments on behalf of our clients.”

Pearl Thusi apologised ahead of the event

Prior to the event, Pearl issued a public apology, announcing that she would not be able to attend due to intense and unforeseen circumstances.

“I was really, really looking forward to coming through to Namibia. A lot of people know how much I love travelling across the continent and spending time with different people from our beautiful Africa. Unfortunately, due to intense and unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to attend,” she said in a video.

FYA cc Pearl Thusi..🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/og36oBZ3oK — Ab Pro (@AbAmushila) May 30, 2025

