Tatjana Schoenmaker wins Forbes Woman Africa Sports Award

Renate Engelbrecht

The talented Tatjana Schoenmaker has been acknowledged for her contribution to women on the African continent at the seventh edition of the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, which was hosted virtually from 8 to 9 March, coinciding with the annual International Women’s Day.

“Now, more than ever, we need bold leadership that considers the greater socio-economic impact and identifies opportunities for development within and beyond Africa. These women have overcome so many challenges and, in doing so, embody this year’s theme: Resetting Everything: The New Face of Leadership,” said Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa.

The conclusion of the summit saw the celebration of leading women in various categories in the annual awards ceremony which was held on 9 March.

Tatjana Schoenmaker, world record holder and Olympic medalist was awarded The Forbes Woman Africa Sports Award at the ceremony.

The swimming champion and breaststroke specialist became the first South African woman in eight years to win a medal in the pool at the Commonwealth Games and that at the young age of twenty.

After numerous awards, she also shattered her African long-course records over all three breaststroke distances at the 2021 SA Championships in Gqeberha, and a mere three months later, she secured two of the South African team’s three medals (and the squad’s only two medals in the pool) at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

After breaking her own African record, Schoenmaker went on to win the silver medal in the 100m final and breaking the world record in the 200m event which secured her gold medal.

True to her inclusive nature that is always so evident, Tatjana shared a carousel of pictures of herself and a couple of other female swimmers on Instagram, commemorating International Women’s Day by saying: “One woman can make a difference, but together we can rock the world.”