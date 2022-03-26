Bonnie Mbuli and David Kau hail Nhlanhla Lux

Kaunda Selisho

All eyes are on Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux who will be spending the weekend in jail, much to the disappointment of his supporters.



His arrest seems to have raised his public profile as more and more people are coming forward to show their support for the leader of the vigilante group.



Among those supporting Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlaudi (often referred to as Dlamini) are actress Bonnie Mbuli and comedian David Kau.

“Nah, I’m crowning Mr Lux “the people’s soap”, he has no business being that intelligent and fine, also free him! Amandla and so on,” tweeted Mbuli on Friday.

She followed up her tweet by posting an image of a Lux bar of soap.

What i said was…✊???? pic.twitter.com/TNOoyw3tMI — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 25, 2022

On Friday evening, Mbuli then publicly mused about immigration status, what it means to be a foreigner and her experience of working in the United States.

“Are [South Africans] going to get down to the semantics of what it means to be a foreigner vs. an illegal immigrant? Politicians must stop manipulating this narrative [for] personal gain? Is there a country in the world where [South Africans] can be illegal, make money and do crime and get away with it?”

cum talk to me about being a working actress in the US,hoops i had to jump thru,the laws i had to respect, the repercussions i had to hold in mind no matter how easy the illegal way looked, how i turned down illegally paying jobs 4 fear of barring myself from the legal system…— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 25, 2022

Avid follower of news and current affairs, David Kau, has also been tweeting through the most recent developments regarding Nhlanhla Lux’s public appearances and subsequent arrest.

On Thursday evening, he hailed him for having “much-needed leadership skills.”

Kau also retweeted other social media users’ opinions about Nhlanhla Lux who was arrested on Thursday after a case of trespassing and theft was opened by the EFF in Dobsonville.

eNCA reports that despite his appeals for calm, Operation Dudula supporters clashed with police after hearing he would not be released on Friday.

His supporters, led by Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene, have raised fears that Nhlanhla Lux could be killed in police holding cells and have asked for a range of security measures to be taken, including for his food to be delivered to the prison by his mother.

Kunene explained that this is because they fear that he may be poisoned.