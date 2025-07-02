Stellies snap up NFD top goalscorer

Khanyi says he is delighted to have joined Steve Barker’s side.

Stellenbosch FC have announced the acquisition of striker Muzomuhle Khanyi on a permanent deal.



The 26-year-old joins the Maroons after a stellar season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship for Hungry Lions FC, where he ended the 2024/25 campaign as the National First Division leading goalscorer with 18 goals to his name.



Khanyi says he is delighted to have joined Steve Barker’s side, adding that he is at the Cape Winelands outfit to learn.

“It’s an honour to join a club with the winning mentality of Stellenbosch FC,” Khanyi told Stellies media.



“It’s one of the best decisions I have made in my career to join the club, and I already feel at home.

“I’m here to learn – I know it’s going to be difficult because I’m new at the club and stepping up from the NFD – but I hope I can continue with the form I showed last season,” he added.

Khanyi will wear the No. 15 jersey for Stellenbosch FC during the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.



Meanwhile, Stellies have confirmed the departure of defender Brian Onyango, following the expiry of his contract.



“Everyone at Stellenbosch FC would like to thank Brian for his service to the club and wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter of his career,” read a statement from Stellies.