Will Smith faces disciplinary hearing and possible expulsion- Academy

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The aftermath of the now infamous Oscars slap continues as Chris Rock broke his silence on Wednesday, and reports surfaced that Will Smith was reprimanded for his actions during the event.

The Academy Awards released a statement claiming they asked Will to leave the award show after he slapped Chris.

In the statement, the Academy said the board of governors decided to start disciplinary proceedings, as “things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated.

Will Smith refused to leave after being asked to do so

“While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

The statement continued to say the board feels Will’s actions violated the Academy’s standards of conduct, “including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

The King Richard lead actor will receive 15 days’ notice regarding his violations and sanctions, as he will be given the opportunity to give a written response.

Depending on the outcomes Will may face disciplinary action, a suspension, expulsion or any other sanctions permitted by the “bylaws and sanctions”.

The Academy added that Will’s behaviour was a “deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in person and on television.

Academy aplogises to Chris Rock

“Mr Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment.”

They further apologised to the nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired.

Twitter users were divided on the Academy’s statement, some hoped they would take a tough stance, while others said if they do, the Oscars will never be able to recover from this.

I don’t think the Academy would ever recover if Will Smith is the first person stripped or severely punished by the board— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 30, 2022

If the Academy takes back Will Smith's Oscar as a consequence of his actions because they are in a position of not condoning violence, then I trust that Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, et al will all also have their Oscars taken back. Every. Single. One.— Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) March 31, 2022

I love that the Academy asked Will Smith to leave the Oscars and he was like, "No" and they were like, "No worries, just thought we'd ask."— Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) March 30, 2022

#Oscar They asked him to leave and he wouldn’t…seriously? This is not that hard Academy. End this narcissistic melodrama. Will Smith should be banned from attending and from the Academy. Let’s move on.— Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) March 30, 2022

Chris Rock made his first public appearance since Will slapped him and shouted profanities.

Rock took the stage at a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday and broke the silence by asking, “So, how was your weekend”.

The comedian said he is still processing the moment and will make a statement once he’s ready.

Will has publicly apologised to Chris and called his actions unacceptable.

