Pabi Moloi leaves ‘The Morning Show’ with a view to a future in entrepreneurship

Shortly after returning to school, broadcaster Pabi Moloi has announced that she will no longer present The Morning Show on e.tv.



Pabi joined the popular morning daily television show, The Morning Show, a year ago and has now left the team to “pursue other aspects of her entrepreneurial journey and other media interests.”



“I am excited to have showcased my news and actuality skills this year. South Africa is genuinely teeming with opportunity, and I’m grateful to be shifting into exciting new spaces,” said Pabi in a statement.



The Morning Show is a South African daily live breakfast show which covers news and views about South Africa, Pan Africa and the world at large, with current affairs, fitness, infotainment, cooking, comedy, sports, trends and more.

When the show was first launched, it was hosted by Jason Goliath, Tumelo Mothotoane, Michaella Russell, Adè van Heerden and Tino Chinyani.

Most recently, Pabi hosted the show alongside William Lehong. It is unclear who will replace her.

Although her final day at the show was last week Thursday (31 March 2022), she won’t be stepping away from the spotlight completely as the television and radio host will stay on as the host of the Power Weekend Breakfast show on Power98.7.

Pabi Moloi will also continue working as a corporate MC and voice over artist.

The award-winning TV presenter, actress and radio DJ is most popularly known for hosting the early seasons of the magazine programme Trending SA. She also hosted shows such as All Access, Out of the Box and one of the seasons of SABC3’s Presenter Search.

In a recent interview with Sowetan, Moloi revealed that she was studying entrepreneurship through the School of Entrepreneurship and that she intends on using the qualification that she plans to obtain on developing a yet-to-be-announced fitness product.

“I also studied Life Coaching last year and I see all these worlds finally connecting. It’s an exciting time,” Pabi told the publication.

Her focus will now be on deep conversations about spirituality, politics, personal development and mental health issues on whatever platform she finds herself on next.

