Fans warn Sello Maake KaNcube not to ‘accept PhDs from strangers!’

Maake KaNcube recently paid homage to his heroes, in Netflix's 30 Years of Entertainment Voices.

A week after proudly sharing news of being awarded a now bogus honorary doctorate, fans have warned veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube not to return with another fake PhD while on vacation with his wife Pearl Mbewe.

JHB >>>> KZN!



She says, it’s time for another road trip, who knows what we coming back with this time? 😂😂 @Solopearl



A safe and great weekend everyone! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DPSu19DCFf — Sello Maake kaNcube -Archie Moroka ☺️ (@sellomkn) April 26, 2024

Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe shared that they’re off to KwaZulu-Natal for a road trip, but his fans were more concerned with him not picking up another bogus qualification while in KZN.

Last weekend the former The Queen actor shared that he was now Dr Maake KaNcube after being bestowed the title by Trinity International Bible University. But the Department of Higher Education quickly stepped-in.

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” Isaiah 43:2



Look at God! It’s now Dr Sello Maake kaNcube 🤩🥰😍



Someone please… pic.twitter.com/PqqyFtfAke Read more Sorry, Dr Sello…Blade Nzimande throws cold water on actor’s honorary doctorate April 20, 2024

“According to our records as the Department of Higher Education and Training, Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution,” it said in a statement.

“Trinity International Bible University is therefore not authorised to offer qualifications, including honorary degrees.”

Safe Trip 😉 Make sure you don’t accept PhDs from strangers! April 26, 2024

The department added it had previously written to the institution and warned it against continuing to operate “illegally”.

It said it was also “disturbed” by the school management’s “persistent disregard” for the department’s regulations.

“The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions who continue to undermine the department’s regulations,” it added.

Goortman vele vele one o grad ko warehouse. pic.twitter.com/3FsurvXIec April 26, 2024

ALSO READ: Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife pour cold water on divorce rumours

Celebrating 30 years

Meanwhile, Maake KaNcube paid homage to his idols, Mzansi icons Dr John Kani and the late Gibson Kente.

“Working with you would set the foundation for my practical and theoretical acting. Going to drama school is a luxury a generation prior and I didn’t have. Among some of your skills you designed costumes and sets. Sartorially you personally designed an eclectic style of dress in township parlance,” said Maake KaNcube about Gibson Kente.

Kente was a South African playwright, composer, director, and producer based in Soweto. He was known as the Father of Black Theatre in South Africa.

Together with other actors that have featured in Netflix productions, Maake KaNcube was paying homage to his heroes, in the streaming platform’s 30 Years of Entertainment Voices.

The reflection comes as South Africa celebrates three decades of democracy.

Other actors who are part of the 30 Years of Entertainment Voices include award winning actress Masasa Mbangeni, who wrote a letter to her idol, Pamela Nomvete.

“Your portrayal of strong, confident, determined and driven black women on South African television and theatre has left an indelible mark on my heart and mind,” said Mbangeni about the actress still known as Ntsiki Lukhele from Generations.

Maake KaNcube also celebrated Dr Kani’s influence on him. “Seeing you in your seminal works at The Market Theatre of August Strindberg’s Miss Julie, Othello and Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler made me strive to follow in your footsteps,” said Maake KaNcube.

“I would get that opportunity when I got to play Sipho Makhaya in the prolific play you wrote, Nothing But The Truth.”

NOW READ: Stage set for legal drama as Sello Maake KaNcube takes Market Theatre to court