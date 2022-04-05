PICS: Riky Rick remembered by his mother on Mount Everest

Lerato Maimela

The late Riky Rick’s mother, Louisa Zondo has recently achieved an amazing milestone in her life and has taken to social media to pay tribute to her son as she celebrates her big achievement and the memory of her son’s legacy.

The fitness bunny who is said to be around 55-years-old embarked on a journey to the top of Mount Everest with Riky Rick’s aunt Xoli where they eventually reached the Mount Everest Base Camp on their 10th day of hiking.

Taking to her Facebook and Instagram pages, Louise detailed her experience of climbing Mount Everest and being away from the social media world as she could not charge her electrical devices for a few days while on her hiking journey.

“Dear MaRiky, On day 11 of the trek – 2 April 2022 – I’m again waking up to the luxurious warmth of an electric blanket and my Nalgene hot-water bottle, at Khumbu Lodge, Namche. After several days without the ability to charge phones or send messages through communication networks, there is a tremendous amount that I could say, however, only a few words are necessary to convey its essence,” said Zondo.

Riky’s mother further went on to express the wonderful experience of finally reaching the top of the monumental mountain, and said that she had laid out a memorial for her son in his remembrance at the top of the mountain.

“We finally reached Mount Everest Base Camp on our Day 10 of the trek. Aunt Xoli and I were exhilarated! Among other things, I was caught up in the realisation that at that moment I was standing 5364m above sea level, at this place that I had hoped to get to since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.

“The concrete immediacy of each moment’s walking, challenges and lessons had the effect of disaggregating the trek quite significantly, however arrival at Base Camp brought everything together. In this expansive state, MaRiky, I laid out something of a memorial for you at the Base Camp rock,” said Riky Rick’s mother.

Louise went on to name a few of the memorabilia which was given to her by Riky’s wife Bianca, her two children Jordan and Maik, as well as Riky’s friends from the tattoo parlor which was recently opened up in Braam Square.

“Your beloved wife, Bianca, and children – Jordan and Maik – had sent me off with a few memorabilia. Singing Methodist Xhosa Hymn 259 – Ndinik’amehlo Ndikhangele… I lay out a “Riky Rick…We Multiply” tee-shirt on the rock.

“Above it was a chain containing: (a) medallion of St Michael – the archangel who among other virtues helps us in our hour of death – as a symbolic representation of Bianca and the kids’ prayers; (b) a St Christopher medallion representing my travel prayers for all of us; and (c) a medallion with a “MaRiky” engraving.

“The last medallion is the beautiful product of young talented jewellers at the tattoo joint that your friends recently opened up in Braam Square. I laid it as your family’s commitment to carrying forward your legacy of caring for and supporting young people,” said Zondo.

Louisa ended off her tribute post to her son by thanking him for bringing his loved ones together and awarding them the opportunity to get to meet and know each other as they continue to grieve the loss of Riky Rick and celebrate the beautiful impact which he had in everyone’s lives.

“Thank you for helping me to come to such knowing and feeling, MaRiky.

“Thank you so much for enabling so many to connect with your family, your loved ones and I, and to hold us up in immense love and generous support as we continue to grieve your departure from this realm of life together.

“I love you MaRiky. We can never forget you. Mama,” said lousisa.