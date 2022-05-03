Tributes pour in after ‘Getroud met Rugby’ actor dies in car crash

Renate Engelbrecht

It was in late March that the 27-year-old actor, Runaldo Hendricks shared a selfie of himself with some of the Afrikaans television series, Getroud met Rugby’s cast on Instagram. Today, family, friends and colleagues are mourning his untimely death.

Runaldo Hendricks, the talented actor who played the role of Zappa in the series, was killed in a car accident on the morning of 30 April.

A post on the series’ Twitter feed reads: “Getroud met Rugby confirms the sad news that Runaldo Hendricks, the character Zappa in GMR, died this morning. We are thinking of his family. Rest in peace, Runaldo.”

Runaldo was involved in the Afrikaans series since 2016 and his character is currently part of an intense storyline with David Louw, who plays the role of Simon.

Soné Combrink, executive producer of the series told Maroela Media that the filming of the storyline has already been concluded.

Hendricks recently moved to Cape Town to further his career and according to Maroela Media, Combrink said he was looking forward to his new life and a new season in his career.

Fellow actors have been sharing tribute posts on social media, with Adriaan Marais taking to Facebook, saying: “It was an absolute honour to know you and to work with you and to have been able to call you a friend. You will be missed very much. To your whole family, my prayers go out to you. We are heartbroken with you. Lots of light and love for you. Rest softly at our Heavenly Father, my friend.”

Die Wilgers High School also wrote a tribute post on Facebook, saying that Runaldo had matriculated with them in 2012.

“He was a resident at the Wilgerbos residence, and he was a talented rugby player for the White Sharks.” They also said that he leaves them with wonderful memories.

No further details are available with regards to the Getroud met Rugby actor’s accident at this time.