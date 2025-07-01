Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

ANC still doesn’t get the e-toll message

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

1 July 2025

06:00 am

Gauteng’s e-toll failure proves public anger can topple poor policy—and maybe the politicians behind it.

ANC still doesn’t get the e-toll message

Photo: Michel Bega

It’s your fault – you e-toll boycotters – that the Gauteng government cannot fix the potholes or the broken traffic lights. And you’ve deprived others of vital public services, like health.

That was the message yesterday from Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile – the latest in a long line of ANC luminaries who have failed to acknowledge their role in the most financially disastrous infrastructure project in the history of this country.

The Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project cost R20 billion in 2010 money for, effectively, just over 190km of improvements and the odd new interchange… at a cost which must have been pretty close to a world record rate per kilometre.

Then, the ANC tried to charge commuters on the “user pays” principle, utilising all sorts of voodoo economics to try to prove the improved roads would actually save us money.

ALSO READ: Gauteng’s budget: A fresh coat of paint on a crumbling province?

Even now, they still deny that e-tolls were a further tax on an already-overtaxed population. No wonder there was a revolt.

As the Gauteng government must now pay off the accumulated debt of those “refuseniks”, perhaps the ANC would do well to reflect on how powerful popular protest can be.

If it destroyed e-tolls, imagine what a similar sort of anger could do to you…

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) E-Tolls Editorials

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral Purpose over party: Charlize Theron slams Jeff Bezos‘ $50m wedding, claims many in SA dying
News Where does Johannesburg’s air quality rank among global polluters?
News ‘Not much mutuality going on,’ says witness about texts between Mbenenge and Mengo
Crime Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama arrested for R93m Transnet corruption
Politics DA vows to stay in GNU to ‘fight corruption’, threatens motion against Ramaphosa

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp