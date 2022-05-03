SK Khoza confuses fans after posting a baby on his Instagram

Kaunda Selisho

Controversial actor Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza has left fans confused after he posted a series of photos featuring a baby on his Instagram profile with the caption “family over everything.”

It is unclear whose child it was, with fans assuming it was the actor’s child.

Fans further alluded in the comments of the post that the actor may no longer be with the dentist he was last in a relationship with.

“Phumani ebafaneni,” commented Instagram user @simzee_mflat which loosely translates to “leave men alone.”

“Tryna mind my business but…” wrote @thabie_17.

“Etoooooo and the ka dentist. Aai okay, okay,” asked @queen_napuchie_m.

“I’m so confused BUT I again vele ngingenaphi ezindabeni zabantu [other people’s business has nothing to dow with me] anyway congrats bafo. Kodwa ke uyasenza amaxoki emhlabeni [then agan, you’ve made us liars],” said @akona_lee_mapipa.

@tshegomaleka_2 simply commented; “Hai! I’m confused but let me continue minding my own business. Beautiful family though.”

SK Khoza was last said to be dating dentist Amanda Mandy Hlongwane whom he proposed to during an Instagram live stream in December 2020.

SK Khoza and Mandy Hlongwane in happier times

Towards the end of 2021, however, the pair had removed all traces of each other from their respective social media profiles and Hlongwane had removed the words “fiancée to SK Khoza” from her Instagram bio.

This came just months after he admitted to being emotionally abusive towards her before promising to be a better man for his fiance.

“Keeping things that break your spirit and hurt you inside is not always a good thing. I have come to realise that I have done so and I ended up not realising that I was taking it out on my fiancée, Mandy Hlongwane.

”Whenever I talk about what’s affecting me I would not address it in a calm manner and in turn I didn’t see that I was hurting her, and in a way I was being emotionally abusive towards her,” wrote SK Khoza.



“She has made me understand that just because I don’t physically abuse her, I was doing so with my words, and I want to speak out and say that I’m sorry I didn’t address my problems and allowed them to overpower me. Emotional abuse is really not good, especially because it breaks the other person in a serious way.

“I am now working on myself and I am committed to opening up, communicating more, and talking about the things that affect me. I am working on being a better person and partner,” he concluded.

