‘Living the Dream with Somizi’ star chats life, love and abuse allegations

When viewers first encountered reality docu-series Living the Dream with Somizi in April 2016, celebrity choreographer Somizi Mhlongo’s career was on a steady rise after an unbelievably tough time in his personal life. Three seasons and a wedding special later, he finds himself attempting to claw his way back following a messy separation from his husband and everything that comes with it while surrounded by an entirely different group of people than those he started the journey with. The first few seasons of Living the Dream with Somizi featured frequent appearances by his daughter Bahumi and friend and long-time friend...

When viewers first encountered reality docu-series Living the Dream with Somizi in April 2016, celebrity choreographer Somizi Mhlongo’s career was on a steady rise after an unbelievably tough time in his personal life.

Three seasons and a wedding special later, he finds himself attempting to claw his way back following a messy separation from his husband and everything that comes with it while surrounded by an entirely different group of people than those he started the journey with.

The first few seasons of Living the Dream with Somizi featured frequent appearances by his daughter Bahumi and friend and long-time friend TT Mbha.

Those who appeared less frequently included his friends Khanyi Mbau and Unathi Nkayi as well as his late mother Mary Twala.

The unofficial fourth season of his show took the form of a three-episode wedding series which documented the lead up to his white wedding ceremony to Mohale Motaung, 26, whom viewers met in Living the Dream with Somizi season three.

Mohale and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung at the 2019 JHB pride event. Picture: Instagram

Not long thereafter, the pair separated and things took a nasty turn. From the onset, their relationship was subject to much scrutiny from those closest to Somizi, 49, and the public who had followed his life through the media.

What was once dismissed as “just rumours” turned out to be true to some degree as tales of mismatched sex drives and desires and different ideas of marriage emerged.

The most explosive allegations were laid bare by Mohale Motaung in leaked audio recorded during a private conversation with former Living the Dream with Somizi producer Legend Manqele.

The narrative that is being pushed about Mohale being a gold digger mid the abuse allegations is wild. So lets say he indeed married Somizi for his money, does that justifies abuse?— MaSelimo (@sbapzy) May 5, 2022

Motaung would later allege, through the tabloids, that Somizi had physically assaulted him on numerous occasions.

Divorce is hard enough and going through a divorce while standing accused of abuse in a country dealing with a gender-based violence pandemic is even worse. So why place yourself at the altar for all to judge?

The Citizen recently spoke to Somizi about all this and more as Living the Dream with Somizi season five kicks into high gear under the leadership of a new producer and on a new platform.

On speaking up now:

“It would be very unfair of me not to share that part of my story when I’ve already done it the previous four seasons. The highs and the lows. Part of anyone’s reality has highs and lows. If I decide to share those highs and lows in four seasons, why wouldn’t I do it in this one?” began Somizi.

“It was also time that I said something because I never said anything so those were the reasons,” he added.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Different cities, never together? Signs of Somizi and Mohale jigsaw

He also wanted to share the lessons he has learned with his followers.

“I’m very upfront as to what I will settle for, what I will not settle and what I would go for and what I would never ever go for. There have been so many lessons learned, and sadly, for me, I learned them late in life, but, as the saying goes, it’s never too late,” said the recently engaged reality star.

We have a match.



A day ago Somizi revealed that he is engaged.



It turns out Somizi's fiancé is Pholoso Mohlala. pic.twitter.com/atBDFymVTj— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) April 26, 2022

Somizi is currently said to be engaged to Pholoso Mohlala, 26, an actor whose most popular role to date has been that of Thabang on the now-decommissioned SABC3 soapie, Isidingo.

Somizi Mhlongo (49) is hosting his new fiancé's birthday celebration.



Pholoso Mohlala is celebrating his 26th birthday. pic.twitter.com/eBQjyz0nbf— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 5, 2022

On parenting Bahumi:

One can only wonder what his daughter, Bahumi, thinks about his new relationship after the view she shared on the first episode of LTDWS season five about his relationship and marriage to Mohale.

In addition to painting Mohale as a fan, Bahumi stated that she felt as though her father shut her out when he got into that relationship, labelling him as self-absorbed.

“I was shocked because I was hearing that for the first time. But I’m glad I did and I know what to work on because she has never expressed those feelings,” said Somizi when asked about her statements.

“I thought I was okay, I thought I was a good dad, I’m there, I’m available and yet she’s not feeling the same way. Those are the benefits of doing a show like this because she’s able to express herself. Maybe she’s scared of me or maybe she doesn’t want to hurt me. Now that it’s out there, I’d be stupid not to do anything about it,” he added.

Bahumi was not the only person being brutally honest on the show as his friends said, in no uncertain terms, that they ”told him so” many times before.

“It should be everyone’s priority to surround themselves with people that are honest. In this business, we find ourselves surrounded by the ‘yes’ crowd and that’s the biggest downfall of many public figures, celebrities or famous people,” began Somizi before declaring that this honesty plays a huge part in where he finds himself today – still standing.

It’s lame that they are trying to paint Mohale a certain way to get away from the abuse allegations! Actually Somizi didn’t even deny it. It would have have been nice if they showed him actually taking accountability instead of making excuses! We see right through it #LTDWSOMIZI— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) May 5, 2022

“For me, what helps is that all my friends, we are equal. Equal in status, equal in finances, they are doing great in their own fields… We are all wealthy… We are all successful so what brings us together is genuinely brotherhood or sisterhood.”

“When things like that in friendships, it’s usually because one is the breadwinner in the friendship and they maintain the lifestyle and that is why you find people tip-toeing around issues. It doesn’t happen in my friendships.”

Living the dream with Somizi family portrait with Somizi Mhongo, Bahumi Mhlongo and Palesa Madisakwane . Picture: Supplied

On abuse allegations:

One such friend is fellow choreographer and actress, Lorcia Cooper who asked him directly whether or not he had abused Mohale.

He skirted around the issue and did not give a direct answer.

Lorcia: “Did you hit him ?”



Somizi: “Everyone always wants to talk about the ‘Reaction’ and never the ‘Cause’



That man is messed up, how does that not sound like an abuser tho??? Sort of like yes you made me mad hence I hit you type of energy ???????? #LTDWS— Ibanathi Ngcobo (@ibanathi) May 6, 2022

When asked about it again by The Citizen, Somizi said: “There’s never been a case opened and in episode two, there’s a part where we talk about it but we don’t dwell on it. I’ve seen on social media people think the entire season is about my divorce, no, it’s not but it had to start with that because the last time they saw me, I was getting married.”



Cooper then stated that even if the answer to her question had been “yes,” it would not have changed the fact that she loves her friend.



Fans of Living the Dream with Somizi, who also believe Mohale, have been left incensed by this as they feel as though this alleged incident of intimate partner violence is not being given the gravitas it deserves in the current climate of the country.