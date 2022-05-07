Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
6 minute read
7 May 2022
12:03 pm
Celebs And Viral

‘Living the Dream with Somizi’ star chats life, love and abuse allegations

The Citizen recently spoke to Somizi about love, life, abuse allegations and more as 'Living the Dream with Somizi' season five kicks off.

Living The Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) star Somizi Mhlongo | Picture: Twitter
When viewers first encountered reality docu-series Living the Dream with Somizi in April 2016, celebrity choreographer Somizi Mhlongo’s career was on a steady rise after an unbelievably tough time in his personal life. Three seasons and a wedding special later, he finds himself attempting to claw his way back following a messy separation from his husband and everything that comes with it while surrounded by an entirely different group of people than those he started the journey with. The first few seasons of Living the Dream with Somizi featured frequent appearances by his daughter Bahumi and friend and long-time friend...

