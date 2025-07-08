TV

New faces, new love: Who is your favourite ‘Married at First Sight’ couple?

By Lineo Lesemane

8 July 2025

The reality show features eight brave singles ready to marry a stranger at the altar.

Married at First Sight, Mzansi is back with a brand-new season on Showmax, and some singles have already said “I do”.

The popular reality show, now in its second season, features eight brave singles ready to marry a stranger at the altar.

In a bold social experiment, each participant places their love life in the hands of a team of relationship experts, hoping to find a perfect match.

So far, two couples — Themba and Nelisa, and Bongani and Portia — have been matched and have already walked down the aisle.

Meet some of the ‘Married at First Sight’ season 2 singles

The grooms:

Themba Khosa (38), a finance professional and DJ

Bongani Luvalo (36), an entrepreneur

The brides:

Nelisa Ntabeni (39), a credit analyst

Portia Baloyi (34), a flight attendant

Makoto Phumodi (32), a full-time actress

This season also introduces a refreshed panel of relationship experts, including: Linda Yende, marriage and relationship coach, Khanyi Yende, conflict resolution expert, Thabang Mashego, counsellor and author, Dr Mpume Zenda, gynaecologist and sexologis and Pastor Xolani Hlitana, marriage officiator and counsellor.

Season 1 featured couples such as Thami and Zithobile, Makhumo and Thabang, Khutso and Dee, and Boitshepo and Sebenzile. While some found lasting chemistry, others walked away with lessons in personal growth.

