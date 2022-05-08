Fans reminisce about Sdumo from Gomora after actor Siyabonga Zubane dies

Kaunda Selisho

Mzansi Magic soapie, Gomora was a hit and as a result, the stars of the show became instant favourites with fans. So it comes as no surprise that fans took the time out to reminisce about Sdumo from Gomora after news of the death of the actor behind the character, Siyabonga Zubane.

TshisaLIVE reports that the 23-year-old died on Saturday.

Although Zubane played the role of car hijacker and criminal on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, he also provided some comic relief on the show which made the audience fall in love with the character Sdumo.

One of the clip of Sdumo from Gomora RIP champ ???? pic.twitter.com/kMfvxqEMgn — #The_Philosopher???? (@NDIMZIN) May 7, 2022

While his cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing, several reports state that he is believed to have taken his own life.

Speaking to Drum, his aunt (identified only as Nomvula) said the family is awaiting the result of the post-mortem report in order to find out what the cause of death was as Zubane was found unresponsive in bed by his housemates.

At the time of his passing, he lived in Soweto but Siyabonga Zubane was originally from Alexandra, the township that Gomora is set in.



He told Drum that he drew from his knowledge of having grown up in the area in order to bring his role as Sdumo to life.

This is one of the best from Sdumo and Tshiamo from Gomora. How can you have not liked him? RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/21FYt8Ngid— Sphe ⑦ (@thirsty_sphe) May 7, 2022

Prior to starring in Gomora, he appeared in another Mzansi Magic production, Isibaya.

Though he played a one-day role, Zubane is said to have loved the arts and did it in an effort to fill his resume with as much experience as possible.

Fellow Gomora stars such as Sipesihle Ndaba, Ama Qamata and the official Gomora account all took to social media to express their sadness at the news of their colleague’s death.

Siyabonga Zubane,

We will NEVER forget you❤️???? pic.twitter.com/oBHziCXFlR— Ama Qamata (@ama_qamata) May 7, 2022

I’ve been waiting for the past 24hrs for you to call me and tell me you’re just kidding.

Still no call. ????

Kubhlungu Siya ????

Thank you for leaving a piece of you with me after every scene. I love you mnganam. ❤️????phumula. pic.twitter.com/zMt1Lasfkb— ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???? (@ceecee_ndaba) May 8, 2022

We are saddened about the passing of Siyabonga Zubane. His debut TV role in 2017, was Bhungezi on Isibaya. Recently, he was Sdumo on Gomora.

We'd like to extend our condolences to Siyabonga's family. His contribution to the TV industry will be treasured. – Shirley Adonisi, MNet pic.twitter.com/DMEelVDsbx— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 7, 2022

My heart is broken beyond measure, my brother and former colleague in the TUT Performing Arts Dance Major who danced and choreographed with so much soul and love. Siya we miss you. #Sdumo #GomoraMzansi Rest In Peaceful Peace???????? pic.twitter.com/NKoJPr0KEf— BusisiweM (@thatbutterfly1) May 7, 2022

Siyabonga "Sdumo" Zubane had all the raw talent at just 23, we gon miss him so much???? pic.twitter.com/1ZVzsLkoru— Cream???????? (@CreamTMaponya) May 7, 2022



