Fans reminisce about Sdumo from Gomora after actor Siyabonga Zubane dies

Mzansi Magic soapie, Gomora was a hit and as a result, the stars of the show became instant favourites with fans. So it comes as no surprise that fans took the time out to reminisce about Sdumo from Gomora after news of the death of the actor behind the character, Siyabonga Zubane.
TshisaLIVE reports that the 23-year-old died on Saturday.
Although Zubane played the role of car hijacker and criminal on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, he also provided some comic relief on the show which made the audience fall in love with the character Sdumo.
While his cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing, several reports state that he is believed to have taken his own life.
Speaking to Drum, his aunt (identified only as Nomvula) said the family is awaiting the result of the post-mortem report in order to find out what the cause of death was as Zubane was found unresponsive in bed by his housemates.
At the time of his passing, he lived in Soweto but Siyabonga Zubane was originally from Alexandra, the township that Gomora is set in.
He told Drum that he drew from his knowledge of having grown up in the area in order to bring his role as Sdumo to life.
Prior to starring in Gomora, he appeared in another Mzansi Magic production, Isibaya.
Though he played a one-day role, Zubane is said to have loved the arts and did it in an effort to fill his resume with as much experience as possible.
Fellow Gomora stars such as Sipesihle Ndaba, Ama Qamata and the official Gomora account all took to social media to express their sadness at the news of their colleague’s death.