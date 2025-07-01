WATCH: ‘The world has lost a true gentleman’ – Tributes pour in for actor Wiseman Sithole

Sithole’s passing comes as he was preparing to act out Athol Fugard's play, titled 'Boesman and Lena'.

South African actor Wiseman Sithole has died, prompting a flood of tributes to the 51-year-old, who many remember from his work on shows like Suidooster and Summertide.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we share the shattering news of Wiseman Sithole’s sudden passing. We are honoured to have worked alongside this legend of an actor,” read a statement from his agency, Emma Ress Management (ERM), confirming his passing.

ERM said it would communicate details concerning his funeral and memorial service, upon his family’s instruction.

‘RIP my brother’

Fellow actor Lee-Ann van Rooi paid tribute to Sithole, reminiscing on their time working together and sharing a smoke during breaks.

“We finally got to work together for a whole week… had plans to work together later in the year…. a colleague and friend from the time when Stokvel and Fishy Fashions were 2.5 day shoot rotation swing sets. For TV2,” wrote Van Rooi.

“We minded our own business but now and again would enjoy a car park smoke and a story. I don’t smoke anymore and this is the last of your story. R.I.P my brother.”

Preparing for Boesman and Lena

Sithole’s passing comes as he, together with Van Rooi and others, was preparing to act out a play written by recently deceased Athol Fugard, titled Boesman and Lena.

The story is centred on the struggles of a coloured couple, Boesman and Lena, as they are forced to wander from place to place, highlighting the human cost of apartheid’s oppressive policies.

In the upcoming play, Sithole was to depict Outa, an old Xhosa man in the story.

“In as much as it addresses some political challenges in South Africa, it is also about love between this couple, Boesman and Lena. I’m privileged to be one of the people who would do this version of the play, it is interesting we will be doing it in Afrikaans,” said Sithole recently in a video.

Director of the play and actor Christo Davids said he was deeply saddened by Sithole’s passing.

“I’m deeply saddened and shocked by this news. My deepest condolences to his entire family and those close to him,” said Davids.

“The world has lost a true gentleman. Committed to his craft with unwavering dedication to his fellow actors and colleagues.

