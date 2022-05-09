PICS: Inside Gigi Lamanye and Mr Smeg’s national lunch date

Lerato Maimela

Michael Bucwa commonly known as Mr Smeg scored himself another national date, and this time the lovely lady he got to spoil was musical artist, Gigi Lamayne.

Taking to social media on 2 May, Mr Smeg expressed to the rapper that he loves her music, and thinks that she is extremely beautiful, and then requested to take her out on a date.

Hey @Gigi_Lamayne , You are beautiful and I love your music. May I take you out for lunch?— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) May 2, 2022

Shortly after Michael posted the tweet, the Koze Kube Nini hitmaker responded to the post with a video of herself, and a caption which said “sure let’s do it!”.

Later that day, the two had set their ‘national date’ to take place on Sunday, 8 May, at DJ Shimza’s restaurant in Tembisa called The Hang Awt.

Okay so the venue has to be @thehangawt ???? @MichaelBucwa . I also wanna get you something nice …..— #AlbumOTW (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 2, 2022

On the day of the big date, Gigi Lamayne arrived in a baby pink blazer dress with black knee high boots, and a few gifts in hand for her date.

Upon arrival, she was met with a beautiful bouquet from the DJ, and a warm hug which was captured by the photographer that was present for their national date.

During their date, Michael took to social media to let his followers know that the rapper had arrived and that she looked stunning and also smelled really amazing.

Gigi Lamayne just arrived. She looks stunning ???? ❤. My Gosh she smell great too ????❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤.— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) May 8, 2022

At the end of their date, Gigi shared a few pictures on Twitter from their date which saw the two being cosy with one another and even sharing what seemed to be a secret kiss.

Earlier this year, Mr Smeg got the chance to take South African television personality, Pearl Thusi out on a date.

The national date took place in Midrand, Johannesburg, at Oskido’s restaurant called Daruma, and was live-streamed and viewed by over 100,000 people.