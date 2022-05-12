‘Baseless rumours and social media sensationalism’ – Minnie denies cheating reports

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones have shut down rumours that their marriage ended because of infidelity.

Numerous allegations were made on Twitter this week alleging that Minnie and Quinton cut ties from their business partnership and that the reason for their split was because Minnie cheated.

However, the former couple released a joint statement late on Wednesday denying these claims.

The statement read:

We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious. Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us. Our shared priority is to remain friends and co-parent our son. We kindly ask that you allow us to go through our private processes without dragging ourselves, our families, and our loved ones into baseless rumours and social media sensationalism. These baseless rumours affect not only us, but our child.”

The statement was issued as the rumour mill was gathering steam with many reports alleging damming claims about the couple’s union.

The Sunday World reported Jones took the decision to resign from Beautiful Day Production shortly after the couple’s separation.

The source added that Jones owned about 25% of the company while Minnie owned the rest of the shares.

The source further alleged that Jones instructed his lawyers to file divorce papers, explaining he had lost love for her and that he would leave their Midrand house to her.

Adding fuel to the fire was gossip blogger Musa Khawula who alleged the reason for Minnie and Quinton’s separation was infidelity.

He alleged Minnie had been “cold” to Quinton after the tragic passing of her brother and then cheated on him shortly after.

The reaction to the statement was shocking, as tweeps flocked to Minnie’s comment section to give their unsolicited thoughts on the matter.

People argued that because the couple had their marriage televised, Minnie and Quinton can’t be afforded any privacy.

