Minnie Dlamini out as Selbeyonce returns to Gagasi FM

Selbeyonce has officially joined the dynamic afternoon drive show, The Gagasi Fast Lane.

From left to right: Minnie Dlamini and Selby ‘Selbeyonce’ Mkhize. Picture: Instagram

Radio personality Selby ‘Selbeyonce’ Mkhize has returned to Gagasi FM after announcing her departure from Ukhozi FM last week.

Selbeyonce officially joined the dynamic afternoon drive show, The Gagasi Fast Lane, on Monday, 23 June, which she will be hosting alongside Sphectacula and DJ Naves.

She replaces Minnie Dlamini, who held it down for a week following the departure of Thandi ‘Zisto’ Mhlongo, who resigned in March this year after eight years with the station.

Alex Mthiyane, head of audience experience at Gagasi FM, said they are thrilled to have Selbeyonce on board.

“We started this journey together as young broadcasters. Watching her growth has been inspiring. She’s a true example of the Zulu saying: ‘Amanzi la ake ama khona aphinde ame’ [the water will stop again where it once stopped].”

Mthiyane added that the fresh line-up will bring a new dynamic to the show.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Selbeyonce to our team! Her infectious energy and unmistakable on-air charisma will undoubtedly connect with our audience.

“Together with Sphectacula and Naves, this fresh line-up brings a new dynamic to The Fast Lane, and we are confident it will captivate listeners across KZN and beyond.”

‘I’m ready to bring a little Selbeyonce sparkle’

Selbeyonce said she is excited to return to Gagasi FM, adding that the radio played a formative role in her career.

“And to be back where it all began—it’s surreal. I’m ready to bring joy, insight, and a little Selbeyonce sparkle to your afternoons!”

Meanwhile, Minnie bid farewell to Gagasi FM listeners last week.

Taking to Instagram, she said she had fun on air with Sphectacula and DJ Naves.

“This week has been pure love. Thank you, Gagasi FM, for letting me have some fun with my besties Sphectacula and DJ Naves on The Gagasi Fast Lane. KZN, I love you. JHB, I’ll see you soon for some power moves,” Minnie wrote on Instagram after her final show on the radio station.

