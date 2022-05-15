Get to know Rosemary Zimu, as Zinhle in the latest African series, Savage Beauty, now streaming on Netflix

Produced by Quizzical Pictures and created by Lebogang Mogashoa, Savage Beauty stars Rosemary Zimu as Zinhle, a mysterious young woman with a tragic past who single-mindedly pursues revenge for a hellish crime committed by a powerful family, the Bhengus. The family matriarch and patriarch – Grace and Don Bhengu (played by award-winning actors Nthati Moshesh and Dumisani Mbebe) who rule their beauty empire and family with an iron fist, become increasingly ruthless as they try to unmask an enemy who wants to see their life’s work reduced to ashes.
Production company: Quizzical Pictures
Writers: Lebogang Mogashoa (head), Neo Sibiya, Nelisa Ngcobo
Directors: Rea Rangaka, Denny Miller, Thati Peele
Executive producers: Harriet Gavshon, Lebogang Mogashoa, Nimrod Geva
Producers: Siphiwe Hlabangane, JP Potgieter
Cast & Crew
Rosemary Zimu – Zinhle Manzini
Nthati Moshesh – Grace Bhengu
Dumisani Mbebe – Don Bhengu
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi – Linda Bhengu
Angela Sithole – Thando Bhengu
Jesse Suntele – Phila Bhengu
Oros Mampofu – Ndu Bhengu
Mpho Sebeng – Bonga Selepe
Slindile Nodangala – Gogo Simphiwe
John Ncamane – Calvin ‘Kolobe’ Mamabolo