Get to know Rosemary Zimu, as Zinhle in the latest African series, Savage Beauty, now streaming on Netflix

Produced by Quizzical Pictures and created by Lebogang Mogashoa, Savage Beauty stars Rosemary Zimu as Zinhle, a mysterious young woman with a tragic past who single-mindedly pursues revenge for a hellish crime committed by a powerful family, the Bhengus. The family matriarch and patriarch – Grace and Don Bhengu (played by award-winning actors Nthati Moshesh and Dumisani Mbebe) who rule their beauty empire and family with an iron fist, become increasingly ruthless as they try to unmask an enemy who wants to see their life’s work reduced to ashes.

Production company: Quizzical Pictures

Writers: Lebogang Mogashoa (head), Neo Sibiya, Nelisa Ngcobo

Directors: Rea Rangaka, Denny Miller, Thati Peele

Executive producers: Harriet Gavshon, Lebogang Mogashoa, Nimrod Geva

Producers: Siphiwe Hlabangane, JP Potgieter

Cast & Crew

Rosemary Zimu – Zinhle Manzini

Nthati Moshesh – Grace Bhengu

Dumisani Mbebe – Don Bhengu

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi – Linda Bhengu

Angela Sithole – Thando Bhengu

Jesse Suntele – Phila Bhengu

Oros Mampofu – Ndu Bhengu

Mpho Sebeng – Bonga Selepe

Slindile Nodangala – Gogo Simphiwe

John Ncamane – Calvin ‘Kolobe’ Mamabolo