Al Jama-ah supports Amad as DA opens case over ‘symbolic’ gunshots fired at funeral

Al Jama-ah maintains that no criminal cases had previously been communicated to the party and that Amad's action should be considered ceremonial.

Al Jama-ah has cemented its support for Johannesburg MMC Thapelo Amad as opponents push to have him removed from his position.

Amad has faced criticism after a video surfaced earlier this year showing him firing multiple gunshots into the air at what was believed to be a funeral.

On Friday, the DA opened a case against Amad at Protea North Police Station, less than a month after AfriForum laid its own criminal complaint in April.

Al Jama-ah dismissed the allegations as attempts to “tarnish the name, integrity and reputation” of the former mayor and current MMC for Community Development.

The party explained that Amad’s actions were ceremonial, calling for cultural practices around funeral rites to be understood and respected.

‘Not a trivial matter’

The DA had earlier in May written to Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero requesting the removal of Amad from the mayoral committee.

The party argued that Amad’s continued presence among the city’s senior leadership sent the wrong message to residents.

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku mentioned a separate arrest incident involving Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi to highlight what she believed was a compromised executive.

“Morero and his MMCs are turning Johannesburg into a gangster’s paradise where allegations of intimidation, violence and lawlessness against the executive is fast becoming the norm.

“Even when letters are written to the mayor, nothing gets done. If the city is serious about fighting crime, it should first demonstrate zero tolerance for wrongdoing with its executive members,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

In a case similar to that of EFF leader Julius Malema, AfriForum stated that Amad was in violation of the Firearms Control Act in unlawfully discharging a firearm and endangering public safety.

“When political leaders act recklessly and face no consequences, it sends a clear message that lawlessness is tolerated.

“That is a message South Africa simply cannot afford. Reckless firearm use is not a trivial matter. It is potentially deadly, and those who engage in it must be held accountable,” stated AfriForum community safety spokesperson Jacques Broodryk.

‘Misinformation, premature conclusions’

Al Jama-ah highlighted Amad’s current participation in the municipality’s law enforcement and service delivery operations.

“Instead of supporting these necessary efforts to rebuild Johannesburg, the DA, together with allied lobby groups, has escalated its campaign against councillor Amad,” it stated.

The party stressed that as of 5 May, Amad had confirmed to Morero that no criminal proceedings had been brought against him and that he had not been contacted by police.

Additionally, Al Jama-ah stated that any perceived firing of a weapon at a funeral amounted to “symbolic acts” done as tributes to respect and honour the deceased.

“While Al Jama-ah respects the rule of law and the importance of public safety, cultural context must not be distorted or selectively weaponised to construct narratives that are politically convenient yet factually incomplete,” the party stated.

Al Jama-ah maintained that as of Friday morning, no formal charges had been communicated to the party and that no court had found Amad guilty, encouraging their councillor to continue his work.

“Al Jama-ah will not allow misinformation, premature conclusions or politically motivated attacks to derail this important work,” the party concluded.