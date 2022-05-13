WATCH: Are Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub on good terms?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kelly Khumalo and Molemo “Jub Jub” Marohaanye recently celebrated their son’s 12th birthday and the parents seem to be on good terms for the sake of their child.

It is no secret that the pair haven’t been on good terms since their break up over a decade ago, with Kelly accusing Jub Jub of being an absent father on her reality show, Life with Kelly Khumalo on Showmax.

Both musicians shared their birthday messages for Christian on their Instagram accounts on Thursday.

The Voice of Africa singer wrote a touching message, and said: “I will carry you on my back until you are strong, wise and old enough to fly on your own, I promise to fight and block everything that stands in the way of you becoming everything that God has designed you to be.

“You will fall, make mistakes along the way but that’s part of growing up, as long as you learn and continuously fight to be a better person, that’s good enough for me. I got you son and I love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday.”

Jub Jub wrote in his message: “Happy birthday champ, I love you too much. I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, if ever you feel like life is trying to knock you down, it won’t succeed for as long as I’m alive. Re ba tloung Le ba taung.”

This is the first time Jub Jub has publicly wished his son a happy birthday. The Uyajola 9/9 actor apologised to Kelly in February after his controversial appearance on MacG’s podcast late last year.

Jub Jub claimed that “everyone knew” Kelly dealt with umuthi (witchcraft). He apologised for his utterances after much backlash. He said he would undergo sensitivity training, continue to work on improving himself, and asked that he be granted privacy to do so.

Jub Jub continues to put their differences aside as he wished Khumalo a happy Mother’s Day.

In the past, Kelly slammed Jub Jub for his absence as a father, however, she has also come under fire for refusing a co-parenting relationship with him.

