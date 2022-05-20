EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Khumalo brushes off critics over Senzo Meyiwa’s trial

She could be dogged by questions surrounding the murder of her partner, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, in 2014, but popular gospel singer and actress Kelly Khumalo is firmly focused on what is behind her glowing future – God. In an interview with The Citizen, Khumalo refused to be dragged into comment on Meyiwa, his death or her detractors, who continue to blame her for having knowledge about the high-profile murder at her Vosloorus home. With suspects already arrested in connection with Meyiwa’s death, Khumalo brushed off claims from critics, saying: “I have a very strong and solid relationship with...

In an interview with The Citizen, Khumalo refused to be dragged into comment on Meyiwa, his death or her detractors, who continue to blame her for having knowledge about the high-profile murder at her Vosloorus home.

With suspects already arrested in connection with Meyiwa’s death, Khumalo brushed off claims from critics, saying: “I have a very strong and solid relationship with God. It is like a father to a daughter kind of relationship.

“I report everything I do to God while driving – my lifestyle is God, what sustains me.”

Responding to her critics, she said she was annoyed by negative criticism against her “because the noise being made has nothing to do with me. “It is their noise and they must own it – I cannot be part of that.”

Despite facing challenges after Meyiwa’s death, Khumalo has continued to prosper in her career – reaching a pinnacle of platinum and gold in her music. She said: “I have just found out that Empini has gone platinum four times – something I still can’t believe.

“Ngathwala ngaye has gone platinum as well. Esiphambanweni is almost on double platinum.

“The album itself is on gold and we have a show Saturday week with friends – another milestone.

“It is not easy to put together a show, especially when it is self-funded. But I am blessed to have an amazing team and people who believe in my gift.

“We have an album coming out in August – From a God to a King.

“Skin is also doing well.”

On crowds looking upon her as a role model and others as detractors, she said: “I am not here to entertain things that have been said about me.

“I am focusing on my dreams – being a great mum and a businesswoman.

“People got my situation completely wrong because it is not about coping, because I am living. There is a huge difference.

“As a child of God, the future has nothing but beauty and greatness, with the Bible saying I only have the plans to prosper you – not to harm you.

“I never play into the media space because it becomes about all my platinums.”